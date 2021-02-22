Daft Punk video reveals duo are splitting up after 28 years

The duo behind 'Get Lucky' are calling it a day.
Mon, 22 Feb, 2021 - 15:22
Denise O’Donoghue

Electronic music duo Daft Punk have released a video announcing they are retiring.

The eight-minute video titled ‘Epilogue’ was posted online this morning. The duo’s publicist Kathryn Frazier confirmed the split to the press but did not provide further details.

In the video, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter are seen walking around a desert in their iconic space helmets and leather jackets. One reveals an explosive vest which the other activates. The first member walks away as the time counts down, exploding when it reaches zero.

Finally, the video shows a sunrise and a choral version of their song “Touch” plays.

Daft Punk was formed in Paris in 1993. 20 years later, their track 'Get Lucky' sold millions of copies around the world and won two Grammy awards for the duo and guests Nile Rodgers and Pharrell Williams.

