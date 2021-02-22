The Black Crowes on revisiting Shake Your Money Maker, 30 years after the classic album's release 

The Black Crowes drew a line in the sand kicking rock'n’roll into the 1990s with their swaggering debut Shake Your Money Maker. Released in February 1990 and going on to sell 5 million copies, their rootsy Southern style and bar-room blues provided some antidote for the doltish hair-metal that dominated throughout the 1980s.

Georgia-born brothers, guitarist Rich and front-man Chris Robinson, were the band’s songwriters who created a string of memorable hits. Those singles along with a cover of Otis Redding’s 'Hard To Handle’ brought them a worldwide fan-base and critical acclaim abetted by heavy rotation on MTV.

Fights between the brothers were legendary and a split in 2015 seemed final. But then, with the 30-year-anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker on the horizon, a world tour was announced in 2019, with the Robinsons confirmed as the only permanent members of the band.

After their return to the road was halted last year due to Covid-19 the brothers reunited with early mentor George Drakoulias, the discoverer of LL Cool J and the Beastie Boys who had signed them to Rick Rubin’s Def American label and produced their debut long-player. The trio worked on new songs and a 30th-anniversary edition of Shake Your Money Maker, released this month. The tour has also been rescheduled with the European leg commencing in Dublin this October.

Down the line from his home in Southwest Colorado’s Rocky Mountains, Chris Robinson is lamenting recent events. “Man, after Covid part two and white supremacists trying to take over the country… talk about the blues! You still see black people getting killed on TV every day and the people who incited this insurrection, the Republican party and all the people who fanned the flames of this and allowed it to happen just want to sweep it under the carpet and keep going. It’s like fascist Europe in the 1930s; there is a lot of dumb and ignorant behaviour fuelled by hate.”

After a moment of pause, Robinson adds philosophically: “It’s like anywhere you go in the world, the good people are the good people.”

On a personal level, he’s quick to point out that it’s not all bad having connected with his brother again on a creative level. So far they have written 25 new songs. He also married at the start of last year. “Like millions of others it was definitely weird but some of last year was amazing because I’m lucky enough to have Camille (Johnson) my wife in this freaky enterprise we call life. Where we live is like a postcard every day it's one of the most beautiful places on the planet so we are inspired by nature and the positive things. We’ve had amazing days and days where I couldn’t believe that I got out of bed, I think a lot of people feel that way. After 30 years of playing music and then not getting to do it was a little bit of a head-trip.”

The 30th-anniversary edition of Shake Your Money Maker unwraps songs that are finally extracated from the vault. Rod Stewart granted his blessing for the first-time release of ‘Charming Mess’, an immediately infectious cut that suggests the singer’s early sway on the band.

The cover of Shake Your Money Maker by the Black Crowes, released in 1990.

“The intro is pretty much ‘Hot Legs’,” admits Robinson. “I don’t know if it’s in the same key but that was the vibes of the time; those early records and withthe Faces. His voice is incredible on that stuff and he has written some great songs. He’s Rod the f**kin’ Mod, you have to put him in the same category as Robert Plant and Joe Cocker.” Glasgow’s Frankie Miller, who Stewart described as “the only white singer who brought a tear to my eye”, also influenced Robinson. The band’s take on John Lennon’s Jealous Guy’, included in the new version, is evocative of Miller’s mid-1970s recording of the song.

“Back then Frankie was one of the singers mentioned to me when I was trying to find my voice. I love Frankie Miller, he was another one of those great singers that got lost in the shuffle.” Completing a triumvirate of key vocal influences is Steve Marriot, described by Robinson as “one of the best rock'n’ roll singers that there ever was”.

While The Black Crowes' musicianship and persuasions would soon develop beyond their early output, the band would never write more popular songs than the likes of ‘Jealous Again’ and ‘She Talks To Angels’. Robinson gives credit to producer George Drakoulias.

“He saw something in us when other people didn’t. He taught us a work ethic that we still have today and was the one that pushed ‘Jealous Again’ to another place. The only reason we’re still talking 30 years later is because of the songwriting. We were leaving our amateur status behind; our writing had moved up a notch.”

An innocence about the music industry, a mentor in Drakoulias and a first glimpse into what Robinson describes as a “gratuitous bohemia” proved to be a potent combination. “At that time in our lives we had nothing, we had a little job to keep us in records, books and getting drunk. It was the old adage, write what you know. Rock'n’roll became our lifestyle, more me than Rich, but all the late nights, violence, weird people, parties and girls started to manifest in what I wanted the imagery to be.”

Those experiences would also be disclosed in the serene ballad ‘She Talks To Angels’. The song’s Celtic leanings are closer to the notable tastes of Robinson’s father. “My dad took me to an Andy Irvine/Paul Brady gig when I was a kid. I also loved The Incredible String Band.”

Edinburgh’s psychedelic folkies lead the conversation to an event involving Robinson, and witnessede by this writer while touring Shake Your Money Maker 30 years ago in the Scottish capital's Playhouse venue. “I jumped in the crowd and punched someone. That was near the end of the tour after 250 shows. This guy was throwing coins at me, I swear I saw him laughing with his mate and we were just crazed at this time like literally almost schizophrenic with the amount of touring. I just had enough and jumped in to smack him, then the crowd turned. I never did anything that stupid ever again.”

From that point on, fighting was kept between the band. It was during the Tour of Brotherly Love with Oasis in 2001 that the often fractious Gallagher brothers were said to be taken aback when overhearing a fight between the Robinsons. “I love Oasis,” says Robinson, “it was what you would expect backstage. We always had records playing with Noel, Liam, Andy and Gem, they were all into music and hanging out, there was always a nice aftershow party with those guys talking tons of bollocks and playing songs.”

Another career highlight was touring with Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page. Looking back on their Live At The Greek long-player Robinson added: “To play with the architect; one of the greatest guitarists of all time; I was on cloud f**king nine”.