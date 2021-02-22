Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan reveals filming on series three is set for this year

Few Irish-made television series made in recent times have had the wide cultural impact of Channel 4-backed nostalgia comedy Derry Girls.
Plotting the triumphs and pratfalls of a group of young friends in Derry in the late nineties, as the shadow of the Troubles' end stages looms large, the show has made its way into the hearts of audiences in the UK and Ireland, and become a cult streaming sensation Stateside.
After series two of the show made a critical and popular impact by exploring the characters, relationships and setting of the show further, fans have been waiting on word of a third series, assumed postponed by the ongoing Covid crisis.
Enter Nicola Coughlan, one of the show's breakout stars, who made an announcement over the weekend on the status of the show, following a massive success of her own in Netflix romp-com Bridgerton.
Can confirm Series 3 of Derry Girls is filming this year and I cannae bloody wait https://t.co/kHejk37WJK pic.twitter.com/kLYi3brIzH— Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) February 20, 2021
Accompanied by a .gif image of the Derry Girls' now-iconic school-hall dance routine, Coughlan's announcement on the news of a third series was met with immediate excitement from the show's sizeable fanbase.
Explaining the delay in the announcement, Coughlan followed up: "Covid has pushed back filming several times which has been so shite, but honestly the storylines in this series are the best we’ve ever done, so I can’t tell you how worth it the wait will have been."
Derry Girls series one and two are available now on the All4 streaming service.