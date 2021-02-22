Derry Girls' Nicola Coughlan reveals filming on series three is set for this year

Few Irish-made television series made in recent times have had the wide cultural impact of Channel 4-backed nostalgia comedy Derry Girls.

Plotting the triumphs and pratfalls of a group of young friends in Derry in the late nineties, as the shadow of the Troubles' end stages looms large, the show has made its way into the hearts of audiences in the UK and Ireland, and become a cult streaming sensation Stateside.