Operation Transformation recap: Susuana shows her vulnerable side but we're all rooting for her 

While detractors of Operation Transformation often target their ire at the indignity of the leaders having to weigh in before the nation wearing skimpy lycra, the clue to why the show is such a big hit with viewers is in the second word of the title.

It is about much more than weight loss, as we get a glimpse into the lives and homes of ordinary people on an extraordinary journey.

In the penultimate episode, emotions were running high and there were tears of sadness, frustration and happiness as leaders’ focus turned to the 5k challenge.

Susuana has been one of the most entertaining leaders of recent years, and yo-yoing dieters everywhere no doubt looked on with sympathy as her motivational struggles continued.

Trainer Karl Henry visited her at home in Cavan, his frustration obvious as he played the tough love card, threatening to go home if she threw in the towel on a 2K walk. She persevered and showed the vulnerability behind her bubbly facade as she spoke about her fear of failure.

Once again, she didn’t meet her target at the weigh-in but there was hope — while she may have contributed to a spike in Karl’s blood pressure, GP Sumi Dunne was delighted at how much Susuana’s had dropped since starting the show.

At the other end of the spectrum was Andrew, who last week made OT history when he was told not to lose any more weight. The baton-twirling Dubliner has fallen hard for running but he wasn’t feeling the love from the experts. One couldn’t blame him when he said he was disappointed at being chided for losing 4lbs, but dietitian Aoife Hearne told him she didn’t want him losing any more muscle, and they had his best interests at heart.

Operation Transformation participants, clockwise from above: Paul, Hazel, and Susuana.

Meanwhile, frontline workers and mighty multi-tasking mammies Hazel and Sharon were testament to the positive impact of the show, their faces glowing and confidence growing.

There surely wasn’t a dry eye in the audience as nurse Hazel, from Limerick, spoke about how sharing the impact of the deaths of her twin daughters Chloe and Niamh had fortified her. Her son Tommy gave a moving contribution about how the family had been brought together by the show.

Sharon’s twin sons helped her practise her catwalk strut for the finale, while teenage daughter Paige was praised by host Kathryn Thomas for signing up for the 5k, to support her mother and get fit herself. When Sharon said she couldn’t cross the finishing line without her family, Kathryn assured her that her wish would be granted.

Paul, who is surely up for the title of busiest man in Ireland, got a visit from psychologist Eddie Murphy (we could all do with a visit from the lovely Eddie) who was concerned about the six to seven hours the Galway man spends on his phone each day. Paul pledged to take the occasional break, before cutting Eddie off to take a call from work.

The sight of Paul getting a virtual dance lesson while wearing his Galway jersey, followed by the news that he was no longer pre-diabetic, was the perfect note to end on.