Cork's Alison Oliver leads TV cast for Normal People follow-up Conversations with Friends

Last year, as the realities of lockdown number one were becoming apparent and the world turned to streaming and television, one longing-filled tale of two young peoples' starcrossed romantic explorations ended stealing the hearts of millions.

Normal People, an adaptation of Sally Rooney's young-adult drama novel shone a light on the Irish romantic and sexual psyche, and achieved worldwide success via BBC television in the UK, and the Hulu streaming service, making stars out of Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar Jones.

Sally Rooney: author of 'Normal People' and 'Conversations with Friends'

It's no surprise, then, that all parties have agreed to round two: Rooney's second book, Conversations with Friends, is next for the telly treatment, and the casting announcement alone might catch a few eyes.

Blackrock's Alison Oliver, a graduate of the prestigious Lir Academy, will play protagonist Frances; Sasha Lane (American Honey, The Miseducation of Cameron Post) will star as ex-girlfriend and creative partner Bobbi, Joe Alwyn (The Favourite, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk) features as love interest Nick, and Jemima Kirke (Sex Education, Girls) portrays culture-vulture Melissa.

Jemima Kirke: television star-power anchors a young lead cast

The four are wrapped in a tale of self-discovery, complex relationships and changing circumstances, in a natural progression from its predecessor's poignancy, and portrayal of personal growth.

Element Pictures is back at the helm, collaborating with director Lenny Abrahamson and writers Alice Birch, Mark O’Halloran (Rialto), Meadhbh McHugh (Asking For It) and Susan Soon He Stanton (Succession) on the 12-part drama for BBC Three in partnership with Hulu, made in association with RTÉ.

Sasha Lane: at the centre of the show's complex coming-of-age narrative

Filming will take place this year in Dublin, Belfast and other international locations.

Says Abrahamson: “I feel so excited to be collaborating with four such superb actors to bring Sally’s brilliant novel to the screen. Over the last few months it has been a privilege to work alongside Element Pictures and our extraordinary team of writers to get the scripts to a point where we all feel so excited to start shooting."

'Conversations with Friends' will air next year on BBC, Hulu, and RTÉ.