'Since I came out, the world has changed': Playwright draws on own experience as a gay Traveller  

A play about a gay Traveller woman is one of the contributions to the Last Sunday Live event, an online incarnation of the annual Fit-Up Festival in Co Cork. Oein De Bhairdúin has co-written Seen A Hare, with Emma O'Grady, which tells of a young Traveller woman who comes out to her father.

The play is inspired by the writer's own family folklore. De Bhairdúin is a Traveller himself, and his granduncle was known as 'Jack the Hare', so-called because of an incident in the 1960s when he was in his thirties. A hound was chasing a hare. Jack pursued the animals into a bush. He became convinced that the hare had transformed into a woman. This is a recurring motif in Irish mythology that, he says, represents the challenging of social norms. Uncle Jack ended up being sectioned and spent ten years in a psychiatric hospital.

One of the comments that the father character in the play repeats is that, “Sometimes hares are for hares and hounds are for hounds.” This, says de Bhairdúin, is a metaphor for same sex attraction. “The father character uses it because he's aware of his daughter's orientation. He is struggling to talk about it but is accepting of it. So he uses the story as a way to bridge the topic."

Last Sunday Live is a series of commissioned plays for radio, from Blood in the Alley Productions. This pilot project, in association with Bere Island Community Radio, aims to keep writers and actors connected to the Fit-Up audience at a time when uncertainty prevails on whether live performances will be possible in the near future.

De Bhairdúin, 35, came out to his parents when he was 16. "They responded like most people would. They were worried at first because they just want the best for me,” he explains. “No parent wants to see their child having to deal with what they might think is an additional barrier in their life. Since I came out, the world has changed significantly in the last five years alone."

The writer, who has also published a book on Traveller folk tales, says he never worried about being rejected by his parents. "There seems to be a universal expectation for Travellers to reject their children if they're LGBT. One of the things we want to express through the play is that Travellers are just as diverse and complex as the wider community. Travellers love their children even if sometimes they don't have the words or understanding to have some conversations directly with them."

De Bhairdúin, who was born near Tuam and studied psychology at NUI Galway, works in the Oireachtais as an assistant to Senator Eileen Flynn, who is also a Traveller. He also manages an education centre in Clondalkin.

He says there are low levels of socialisation between settled people and Travellers.

“Most people don't know us or understand us. But we are overcoming a lot of challenges, especially in relation to life expectancy. One in eleven Travellers pass by suicide which is six times the national average. Travellers' life expectancy is 61. What we're trying to do in the play is touch on the anxieties of Travellers."

De Bhairdúin says he understands what's at the root of much discrimination. “People don't know any better. Travellers are not mentioned in the curriculum. People don't understand our history. There are myths about us. The media can be quite biased and at times, there is very strong anti-Traveller rhetoric without understanding the historical or social context around it. People go to places of fear."

De Bhairdúin and O'Grady are working on a bigger play that is based on Seen a Hare. "We hope to stage it outdoors at the end of the year."

Seen a Hare has been broadcast live on Bere Island Community Radio. It can be heard on http://bit.ly/BICRlive.

On The Last Sunday Live, on February 28, starting at 8pm, three more plays will be broadcast on Bere Island Community Radio: