Wednesday TV Tips: An epic Irish love story — Grace O'Malley and Richard in Iron Bourke

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann

(Last in Series) TG4, 8.30pm

An epic love story that takes place during a time of great change and upheaval in 16th century Gaelic Ireland. Grace O’Malley forged a path to power and leadership by land and by sea in the West of Ireland with her husband, Richard in Iron Bourke.

Their castle, Rockfleet, still stands today on the Northern shore of Clew Bay.

Finné

TG4, 9.30pm

The last in this powerful series: Over the past number of years, Galway comedian Stevo Timothy has amassed a huge online following with his stage character, Farmer Michael.

Stevo Timothy

But for those who know him best, this character is a mask that hides the anxiety from which he has suffered all his life and the deadly motorbike accident in 2005 that changed his life forever.

Devils

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

Patrick Dempsey (McDreamy to fans of Grey's Anatomy) stars in this thriller revolving around a worldwide financial conspiracy discovered by a group of businessmen from a large investment bank. The Irish banking crisis features too if you can bear to watch...

Based on Guido Maria Brera’s bestselling novel of the same name. Alessandro Borghi stars as Massimo Ruggeri, head of trading at one of the most important investment banks in the world. Massimo’s successes have seen him make hundreds of millions of dollars for his employers, and with it, all but certain promotion to vice-CEO. However, a scandal involving his wife puts a brake on Massimo’s ambitions, leading his American CEO and mentor, Dominic Morgan (Patrick Dempsey), to withdraw his support. Massimo takes this rejection hard, and things go from bad to worse when his rival and apparent successor suddenly dies, and Massimo becomes the prime suspect. Sensing that Dominic is hiding something, Massimo sets about clearing his name and finding out the truth behind the vast political game plan he has inadvertently been caught up in.

Sport

Virgin Media Two, 7pm

UEFA Champions League: FC Porto v Juventus (Kick-off 8pm)

Behind Her Eyes

Netflix

Behind Her Eyes

A love triangle between single mum Louise, her mysterious boss, psychiatrist David and his wife Adele is at the centre of the new Netflix series starring Dublin-born actress Eve Hewson. A web of lies unravels, exposing secrets with the help of the supernatural. The six-episode series arrives on Netflix today and is based on a bestselling thriller written by Sarah Pinborough.