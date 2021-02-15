Monday TV Tips: Straight-talking, tough love — and tough terrain — with Davy Fitzgerald

— plus Matthew McConaughey is impressive in Dallas Buyers Club
Davy Fitzgerald with the seven young men in Davy's Toughest Team, including Cork duo Sean Downey (left) and Cian O'Mahony, third from right

Mon, 15 Feb, 2021 - 11:30
Caroline Delaney

AFL Aussie Rules na mBan

TG4, 8pm

Highlights from the third round of the Women’s Australian Football League, which features Irish stars Cora Staunton, Sinéad Goldrick, Sarah Rowe, Niamh McEvoy.

Dallas Buyers Club

TG4, 9.30pm

In 1985 Dallas, electrician and hustler Ron Woodroof works around the system to help AIDS patients get the medication they need after he is diagnosed with the disease. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner and Jared Leto.

Davy's Toughest Team

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

His coaching methods are put to the test with a team of lads aged between 18-22 years and you would find it impossible to not be wishing and willing them all the best.

Davy Fitzgerald and Sean Downey in Davy's Toughest Team

Everyone is devastated when the trip to Nepal is cancelled due to the pandemic, but Davy Fitzgerald organises an outing to Kerry to climb Carrauntoohil.

Ireland's Fittest Family review: A tantastic performance from Davy Fitz and his team

