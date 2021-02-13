Saturday TV Tips: Hours of rugby and how not to deal with a horrible boss 

— and exam students and Shakespeare fans might enjoy Alan Rickman in Romeo and Juliet tomorrow
Horrible Bosses follows three unhappy workers hate their bosses

Sat, 13 Feb, 2021 - 11:40
Caroline Delaney

Six Nations Rugby

Virgin Media One

Scotland v Wales (ko 4.45pm) is the crunch tie in round two of the Northern Hemisphere’s top rugby competition. England v Italy is the curtain-raiser (ko 2.15pm). And on Sunday, Ireland takes on France in Dublin (ko 3pm).

AFL Aussie Rules Na mBan

TG4, 5.10pm

Coverage from the third round of the Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) season. Australia’s national semi-professional Australian rules football league for female players will have 14 teams participating in the competition. Irish players include Cora Staunton, Sinéad Goldrick, Sarah Rowe and Niamh McEvoy. The AFL Women’s began on the last weekend of January with teams battling it out over 12 weekends to see who will reach the Grand Final in mid-April.

Pete's Dragon

RTÉ One, 7.05pm

A young boy orphaned by a car crash and left alone in a forest befriends a giant, fire-breathing dragon. Fantasy adventure, starring Bryce Dallas Howard

Horrible Bosses

RTÉ 2, 9.35pm

Three unhappy workers hate their bosses but cannot afford to quit their jobs — so decide that murder is the only reasonable option. Comedy, starring Jason Bateman

Shakespeare on Sunday: Romeo and Juliet

Sunday, RTÉ 2, 2pm

And here's a head's up for Shakespeare buffs, the love lorn, fans of Alan Rickman's beautiful voice — and exam students of course ...

RTÉ is screening Shakespeare productions for Leaving and Junior Cert students and for the weekend that's in it, it's Romeo and Juliet. This one is the 1978 version with Alan Rickman (Tybalt), Anthony Andrews and Rebecca Saire. 

To the one I love: the humble art of the mixtape

