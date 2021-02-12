Album reviews: The Staves offer an extraordinary record, and Black Sabbath reissue is majestic

The Staves: Good Woman (****)

Nearly a year into the pandemic, we have all been forced to reassess our relationship with death. That’s a strange way of reintroducing Watford all-sister folk trio The Staves but grief is one of the defining moods on their extraordinary new album – a record that contains multitudes even as it knocks the listener sideways with its gossamer-spun melodies.

The misogynistic take on The Staves – sisters Jessica, Camilla and Emily Staveley-Taylor – was that they were willowy warblers whose natural habitat was a gently-rolling hill at sunset. That they were framed in such a fashion when they first emerged in 2012 said more about the music industry than about The Staves. However, any doubts as to their virtuosity as a rock band (albeit with folk overtones) are comprehensively put to rest on Good Woman.

As the best LP often do, the record chronicles a period of loss and renewal. Their mother died suddenly in 2018, around the time that Camilla was emerging from the wreckage of a long-term relationship. Yet there was joy along with pain as, in 2019, Emily had a baby girl.

The rough and the smooth of life is thus layered into Good Woman. The grippingly bluesy tracks suggests Jack White collaborating with Bon Iver while Sparks is a heart-string tugging lament for their mother which showcases the sibling’s chill-inducing harmonies.

These are trying times. And The Staves have been through the grinder as comprehensively as the rest of us. Still, there is always hope: and this wonderful collection, produced by St Vincent collaborator John Congleton, reminds us to always look to the horizon and the arriving dawn.

Black Sabbath: Vol.4, SuperDeluxe Edition (****)

Are you ready to rock? Of course you are. It’s February. You haven’t left the house in months. And who better to blow away the cobwebs than original hard-rock racket merchants, Black Sabbath?

It’s the perfect moment, then, for a lavish remastered edition of their 1972 opus Vol 4. As the title indicates it was their fourth album – and another reminder of the proto-metaller’s greatness. That it even exists, yet alone soars so triumphantly, is possibly the real shock. Recorded in a Bel Air mansion, the LP came together in a blizzard of cocaine. “One sniff, and you were king of the universe,” wrote frontman Ozzy Osbourne of the sessions in his autobiography.

But it’s majestic nonetheless, kicking off with an electrifyingly sludgy solo from guitarist Tony Iommi (who also produced) on Wheels of Confusion and then proceeding into the protean chug of Tomorrow’s Dream and the glammy, piano led Changes. This 39-track reissue features the standard alternative takes and concludes with a pummelling 1973 live version of Paranoid. But the original 10 songs contain all that you need.