Album reviews: Foo Fighters are solid if unsurprising, while Goat Girl deliver on their early promise 

Foo Fighters - Medicine At Midnight (****)

Foo Fighters will never capture the zeitgeist in the manner of Nirvana but David Grohl – frontman of the former, drummer with the latter – seems fine with that fact. And the Foo’s tenth album is absolutely comfortable with being Just Another Foo Fighters Record.

True, Medicine At Midnight is perkier than the band’s previous LPs, though with a winning strain of angst running through single Shame Shame. Yet otherwise Medicine At Midnight is as solid as a well-made cabinet, as familiar as old slippers. In a world turned scary and unpredictable, it is thrillingly consistent.

Grohl has spoken about the group coming to a cross-roads as he faced into his 50s. They could have mellowed. Instead, they’ve taken the opposite course, as is clear as Medicine At Midnight opens with the zinging Making A Fire, featuring backing vocals by Grohl’s teenage daughter Violet The pop stomp sprinkled across the eight tracks that follow is presumably in part courtesy of Greg Kurstin, the Adele producer who also applied his glimmering touch to the Foo’s 2017 LP, Concrete and Gold.

But that isn’t to say that the Foos have forgotten how to rock. Grohl dances with the ghosts of FF hits such as Everlong and Monkey Wrench on Waiting On A War and effervescent closer Love Dies Young. And simply by being themselves, he and the Foos have ensured they’re as relevant as ever.

Goat Girl.

Goat Girl - On All Fours (*****)

Goat Girl were a thrilling riot when they emerged out of the South London indie scene several years ago. The four piece are still a whirlwind, but on their second album their take-no-prisoners post-punk has stepped up several notches.

As delivered by singer Lottie Pendlebury in a dead-pan croon, songs have the quality of darkly witty diary entries that suddenly veer into horror stories. On PTS Tea, they recount the time non-binary drummer Rosy Jones was burnt by tea by a stranger on a ferry, who just shrugged and moved. Sad Cowboy, meanwhile, finds Pendlebury embarking on an increasingly unnerving late night walk around her neighbourhood.

Starting out, Goat Girl communicated their angst and irreverence via clattering guitars. But they’ve now softened their sound with synthesisers and a greater emphasis on melody. The tuneful art-punk that results is sublime.