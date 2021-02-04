Lynsey Bennett, Dave Grohl and Ronan Keating on the Late Late Show tomorrow night

The Late Late Show continues a steady run of packed lockdown line-ups tomorrow night on RTÉ One.

Host Ryan Tubridy will speak with Lynsey Bennett, the 32-year-old mother-of-two from Longford, who this week settled her CervicalCheck High Court action. She'll be speaking about the case, and facing into the future with her family.

The rest of the line-up includes an echo of Cork's own rock history. Dave Grohl, drummer from Nirvana and frontman of Foo Fighters, joins Tubridy to discuss his memories of Nirvana's 1991 gig in Sir Henry's, as well as his apparent discovery that all Irish women look like his mother, and his high points from the Foos' Slane Castle headliner in 2015.

If you haven't come across it yet, listen to audio from Nirvana at Sir Henry's below!

PE teacher Emer O'Neill will discuss her role as the newest Múinteoir on RTÉ's Home School Hub, her plans for keeping kids moving, the importance of diversity on Irish television screens, and her battle to overcome racial abuse.

In a week that saw members of the Gardai take social media by storm and pass the baton to the public with the Jerusalema dance challenge, there's apparently a surprise in store

Singer-songwriter Ronan Keating will discuss the challenges and rewards of making music over the past year, and welcoming a new addition to his family.

Sportsfile's Ray McManus will present a selection of images from A Season of Sundays, a look back at the 2020 GAA season as captured by some of Ireland's best sports photographers.

The Late Late Show, Friday, February 5, RTÉ One, 9.35pm, and thereafter on RTÉ Player