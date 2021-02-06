Radio Highlights: screen intimacy, new Irish techno, the bailout

Plus: classic comedy from Chris Morris, chats with Cork musician Actualacid, and archive RTÉ sessions from JJ72 & Nanu Nanu
Normal People: 'intimacy co-ordinator' Ita O'Brien speaks on her time on the show. Monday 1.30, BBC World. Photographer: Enda Bowe

Sat, 06 Feb, 2021 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

An Cuinne Dána

10.30am, R na G 

Writer Pádraic Breathnach joins Tristan Rosenstock this week to discuss his newly-published memoir 'Ag Útamáil Liom', and his life as a lecturer.

Céilí House

9pm, Lyric FM 

Senior music producer Aidan Butler is retiring from RTÉ after many great years with the organisation, so it's only right that he picks the tunes on his last week with Céilí House!

SUNDAY 

The Lyric Feature

6pm, Lyric FM 

Singer Iarla Ó Lionáird and composer Linda Buckley discuss the journey of the human voice and ask, why do we sing and what happens when we do?

No Static

6pm, 2XM 

Handsome Paddy serves up the best hip-hop and electronic music across the board, including new tunes from Cork's ELLLL and Waterford techno head Cailín.

Spoken Stories: Independence

7pm, RTÉ 1 

'Anti-Treaty Sentiment', read by author Wendy Erskine, immerses us in the cut-throat world of the TV talent show. Eimear and Zofia, known as E-Zee for the competition, enter more than they bargained for as competitors in the short-lived show 'UK OK'.

MONDAY 

The Conversation

1:30pm BBC World Service 

Kim Chakanetsa talks to an Indian movie director and to Ita O'Brien, the pioneering 'intimacy coordinator' of Normal People, about the task of ensuring intimate scenes are shot in a way that that actors are not exploited, or made to feel uncomfortable.

Tús Áite

5pm, R na G 

Fachtna Ó Drisceoil is joined by a panel of guests for an Irish-language look at the week’s big stories.

TUESDAY 

People Fixing the World 

BBC World Service, 3pm 

Tom Colls meets the entrepreneurs and scientists who are trying to harness the fundamental forces of physics to power the world, including natural energy solutions.

JJ72: 1998 Fanning Session revisited on Tuesday night, 2FM. Pic: Kevin Westerberg
The Alternative 

12am, 2FM 

Dan Hegarty re-emerges from the RTÉ session archives with two seldom-heard sets: JJ72's 1998 Fanning Session catches the alt-rock sensations at their peak, while 'alien-pop' duo Nanu Nanu's 2013 visit to studio 8 for Hegarty gets a second airing.

WEDNESDAY 

The Full Score with Liz Nolan

1pm, Lyric FM 

Pianist Leif Ove Andsnes joins the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra in a concert recorded in Stockholm, including two of Mozart's piano concerti.

On the Hour

10.30pm, BBC 4 Extra 

"All the news as it happens, if it happens." A re-airing from Chris Morris' 1991 satirical news series, foreshadowing TV success with The Day Today and Brass Eye.

THURSDAY 

Ramblings 

3pm, BBC 4 

UK television personality Anneka Rice is a self-declared 'obsessive rambler' who says she feels out of sorts if she doesn’t walk every day. Here, she walks along the banks of the Thames, where she says she feels 'tethered'.

Painted Flowers

7pm, 2XM 

New Irish music with Graham Smyth, including a chat with Corkman Jack Corrigan about making music under his Actualacid moniker, and co-running independent label HAUSU.

FRIDAY 

Boom, Bust, Broke: 10 Years Since the Bailout

6.30pm, RTÉ 1 

The latest instalment in a social history of bailout-era Ireland and the legacy of austerity, presented by Philip Boucher-Hayes.

Sound Out with Ian McGlynn

9pm, Lyric FM 

A new recording of Haydn's Farewell Symphony by Il Giardino Armonico gets an airing, while a new recital album from pianist Stephen Hough mixes new compositions with music from Chopin and Liszt.

