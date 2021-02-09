Tuesday TV Tips: He's behind you — a deep dive into a precious habitat

Eco Eye

RTÉ One, 7pm

Anja Murray takes a deep dive into the state of Ireland’s marine environment, she’ll uncover the main threats but also the solutions, joining the fishermen, scientists and communities fighting for the health of our oceans.

The Style Counsellors

RTÉ One, 7pm

We meet 52 year old Theresa from Donabate, Co. Dublin, a busy Mam to three children. Theresa is married to Nick — a relationship kindled on the cruise liner they both worked on many years ago – a love boat romance. 2020 was a tough year for Theresa.

The Style Counsellors: Theresa from Donabate, Co. Dublin. Suzanne and Eileen want to bring back her confidence in time for a big party.

Her Mam sadly passed away and she herself spent some time in hospital, requiring a major operation and recovery. Theresa’s operation has changed her shape and Suzanne’s first clothes challenge is to address that – but really Teresa wants to turn a page. Its been a while since she has felt her best self and now she’s looking for “a new style of clothes, a new style of hair, a new style of make up, maybe a new me, a new chapter …..”

Joanna Lumley's Home Sweet Home - Travels in My Own Land

UTV, 8pm

In the Land of the Northern Lights, Greek Odyssey, Trans-Siberian Adventure, Hidden Caribbean: Havana to Haiti... If you look through the titles of some of Joanna Lumley travel documentaries, it can seem like the actress has been everywhere.

However, now she's closer to home with a visit to Northern Ireland.

FA Cup

Action from the fifth round of the competition features Burnley v Bournemouth (BT Sport, ko 5.30pm) and Man Utd v West Ham (BBC One, ko 7.30pm).

RTÉ Investigates: Covid 19 - The Third Wave

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

This investigation takes us into the heart of Tallaght University Hospital where once again frontline staff face enormous challenges, in the latest surge of Covid 19.