Wednesday TV Tips: Passion, bad blood and violence in Kerry and Cork

— plus Neven Maguire visits Doolin; and murder attempt survivor, Sinéad O'Leary's campaign for justice
Scéalta Grá na hÉireann explores the violent events that inspired Eibhlín Dubh to compose 'Caoineadh Art Uí Laoghaire'.

Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 12:00
Caroline Delaney

Neven’s Irish Seafood Trails

RTÉ One, 8pm

Neven's Irish Seafood Trails - with Birgitta Hedin Curtin at The Burren Smokehouse Lisdoonvarna 

Neven Maguire visits The Armada Hotel at Spanish Point where chef Peter Jackson prepares bread made with stout and seaweed. He also visits Lisdoonvarna, home of the Burren Smokehouse. He travels west to the coastal village of Doolin and Russell’s Fish Shop, a takeout where both traditional fish and chips and more adventurous seafood dishes are on the menu. 

FINNÉ: Sinéad O’Leary

TG4, 9.30pm

In April 2002, Sinéad O'Leary's world turned upside down when she and her friend, Nichola Sweeney were viciously attacked by Peter Whelan at Nichola's home in Rochestown, Cork.

Sinéad O'Leary

Nichola lost her life that night and Sinéad was left with serious injuries after being stabbed 20 times in this random act of violence. In this searing documentary, Sinéad recounts the events of that night and her efforts to put her life back together, and her fight to obtain justice for Nichola's memory.

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann: Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill and Art Ó Laoghaire

TG4, 8.30pm

Caoineadh Art Uí Laoghaire is a lament composed by Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill, the aunt of the Liberator, Daniel O'Connell.

At 23 Eibhlín fell in love with Art Ó Laoghaire, a Captain in the Hungarian Hussars. Art was an outspoken, brash young man who wore his officer's uniform in public. He rode a fine brown mare he had brought from Austria, a silver-hilted sword at his side. The ruling protestant class did not take kindly to such behaviour from a catholic living under the penal laws in 18th century Ireland.

Eibhlín Dubh Ní Chonaill and Art O'Laoghaire

Not wishing to draw attention to themselves and their smuggling activities, the O’Connells forbid the marriage. Eibhlín went against her family’s wishes and eloped with Art. They were married on December 19, 1767 and returned to live with Art's father at Rathleigh House outside Macroom.

There was a history of bad blood between Art and the Sheriff of Cork, Abraham Morris. Morris’ disgust and hatred for Art eventually led to the violent events that inspired Eibhlín Dubh to compose 'Caoineadh Art Uí Laoghaire'.

By the way, Eibhlín grew up immersed in the Irish oral tradition of keening. Her mother was a well-known poet and keener. She bore 22 children with eight daughters and four sons surviving. Death and lamentation were a regular part of life.

