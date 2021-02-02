Premier League

Sheffield United v West Bromwich; Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal, both 6pm, BT Sport;

Manchester United v Southampton, 8.15pm MUTV app and BT Sport; Newcastle v Crystal Palace, 8.15pm, BT Sport

The Style Counsellors

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Andrea, 30, from Drogheda is in a bit of a style rut. She's mum to Aliana, 9, who's the apple of her eye: “When I look at her I know I’ve done some things right.” But she says she's lost her style mojo.

Andrea lost her job in the hotel industry due to the pandemic. Now, she says that if she’s not wearing pyjamas, it's leggings and tracksuit pants: “I’ve lost any sense of style. I don’t go with the trends. I just slip on whatever is closest and head out.” She would like help to boost her confidence and set her up clothes-wise to get back in the job hunt.

Andrea would also like to get back on the dating scene. Her mother tells her she’s gorgeous — and she totally is — but when she looks at herself she doesn’t see that.

She feels over the last few years she has put herself to the side, fashion wasn’t important but she thinks it’s time to put herself out there. “I’d like to get back on the dating scene, to go out again. I haven’t been on a date in a long time. When Covid is over, I’d like to have the confidence to get back out there.”

Kid Cosmic

Netflix

10 episodes: Kid Cosmic follows the adventures of an imaginative and enthusiastic boy who lives with his free-spirited Grandpa in a sparsely populated desert town.

The Kid’s dreams of being a hero seem to come true when he discovers five Cosmic Stones of Power in a wrecked spaceship. He forms a team of local heroes to stop an onslaught of alien attacks to steal back the stones. Though the Kid and his team are the good guys, they’re really bad at it, and the Kid learns that his fantasy of being a hero is very different from the reality of what it actually means to become one.