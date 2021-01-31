Theatre review: That familiar Groundhog feeling as Siobhán  McSweeney shines in Beckett's Happy Days

Happy Days

Olympia Theatre/Landmark Productions

“Ah yes, so little to say, so little to do and the fear so great, certain days, of finding oneself. . . left, with hours still to run, before the bell for sleep, and nothing more to say, nothing more to do.”

Was there ever a more apt play to stage during a lockdown than Beckett’s iconic Happy Days? A work about the cruel indignities of ageing and mortality instead becomes one about the purgatory of a pandemic, where almost every second line has an uncanny prescience and resonance. If you’re looking for escapism, try Netflix, not Beckett.

We are all Winnie (Siobhán McSweeney, best known as Sr Michael in Derry Girls), buried up to her waist and then her neck, constantly issuing entreaties to herself to keep going, things aren’t all that bad. “Can’t complain, mustn’t complain, so much to be thankful for” she says — and she, and we, almost believe it. Her frenzied cheerfulness initially grates but then elicits sympathy, as she cajoles her husband Willie (Marty McRea) to respond to her.

In this Beckettian Groundhog Day, he emerges from the hole where he resides to read out loud the same classified ads from the same newspaper. It is a recognisable domestic tableau but set in a harsh and hostile landscape of scorched earth mounds and blazing blue sky.

The Cork actress is superb in what is one of the greatest endurance tests in theatre, performing two hours of what is essentially a monologue, a remarkable feat of memory, skill and interpretation. Unsurprisingly, given her comedic chops, she excels in navigating the humorous undercurrents of the play, and makes the surreal seem perfectly ordinary, foostering in her bag, brushing her teeth, filing her nails, taking on and off her glasses as she strains to read the print on her toothbrush.

With the advantage of cameras to pan in and out from the stage, it is easy to forget this is happening in an actual theatre, until we hear the faint scream of sirens outside on the Dublin streets.

The pause on live performance is obviously unavoidable but it is hard to shake the feeling that this production from Landmark, directed with a real clarity of vision by Caitríona McLaughlin, deserves more than the applause emojis and virtual standing ovations that stream into the live ‘chat’ zone.

And while there are many perks to a live-streamed performance, not least being able to get up and make a cup of tea during the interval or avoid the queue for the loo, the irony is that Beckett’s exquisitely expressed tale of isolation will have many viewers yearning to be in the theatre, among people once again. Until then, like Winnie, we wrest light from the darkness, and “laugh wild amid the severest woe”.