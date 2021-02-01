Monday TV Tips: The horror of mum reading your dating messages

Fleabag

RTÉ 2, 9pm

The much-acclaimed and multi award-winning comedy-drama, created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and starring Jenny Rainsford, Olivia Colman, and Andrew Scott, comes to RTÉ2.

It’s been hailed as a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, porn-watching, grief-riddled woman, trying to make sense of the world.

Pulling With My Parents

RTÉ 2, 9.35pm

Unlucky-in-love singletons hand control of their love-lives over their parents. Yoga-mad Elvira finds herself in a difficult position when mum Tatiyana reads some of the outrageous messages she's received. Maura from Kildare has never actually been on a date. Dad David and Aunt Cathy search for the perfect man online and at a Kilkenny market.

Cúla4 ar Scoil

TG4 Player, on demand

It's the first day of February which means that Spring is officially here. Múinteoir Orla will look at the flowers of Spring and she will go through the steps of how to plant a seed. She will also show us how to make a Brigid's Cross. Múinteoir Mícheál will look at the ancient Celtic festival Imbolg that used to be celebrated this time of year in the past and he will give us an insight to the life of The Celts in his history lesson.

