Album reviews: Arlo Parks lets the sun in, while Bicep serve up an  electronic triumph 

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams (****)

Arlo Parks is the defiantly optimistic artist we need right now. Arriving during difficult times, the 20 year-old west London songwriter’s debut album is an elegy to hope, positive thinking and keeping going when it feels as if the odds are against you.

Parks has been name-checked by Billie Eilish and heralded in the UK media as the “voice of Gen Z”. And Collapsed in Sunbeams undoubtedly twinkles with the vivacity of youth. But she has also been described as mature beyond her years and there is a reflective wisdom to 'Eugene' and 'Black Dog', as they wrestle with subjects such as unrequited love and depression.

What elevates her songs is the way Parks, working with producer Gianluca Buccellati, pairs these often stark lyrics with luminescent beats. By taking that approach, Collapsed in Sunbeams – a line lifted from the 2005 Zadie Smith novel On Beauty – hews to pop’s golden formula of juxtaposing uptempo melodies with heartbreaking wordplay. The results are stunning.

Bicep - Isles (*****)

The second long-player from Belfast producer duo Andrew Ferguson and Matthew McBriar is an electronica tour de force in the tradition of Orbital’s “Brown” album or Leftfield’s Leftism.

A 4am eeriness infuses opener 'Atlas' – built around a sample of Ofra Haza’s 'Love Song' – with the haunted dance floor sensibility extending to 'Sundial', which incorporates snatches of 1974 Bollywood banger 'Jab Andhera Hota Hai'.

These and other tracks are addictively bustling. But they are also suffused in melancholy and a sense of dislocation. “Isles” refers to Ireland and Britain and their often difficult relationship. Coming from Belfast, Ferguson and McBriar will have a keen awareness of the tensions that flow around identity and how these neighbouring nations can often be mutually incomprehensible to one another.

Isles is above all an odyssey, as it flows from spooky grooves ('Apricots') to ambient waves ('Saku') and euphoric highs ('Hawk'). And materialising during this nuclear winter for live music, its timing is hugely poignant. It’s going to be months, potentially years, before the clubbing scene emerges from hibernation. Isles is a reminder of what we’re missing but also give us something to hold on to and demonstrates how electronic music doesn’t require a dance floor in order to blossom.