Radio highlights: Flann O'Brien, Saoirse Ronan and new Irish music

SATURDAY

The London Ear, 1pm, 2XM

A music show from London, focused on artists and bands in the UK's Irish community. This week, presenter Vanessa Monaghan talks to Irish band Hawke about their new single.

Céilí House, 9pm, RTÉ 1

As TradFest Temple Bar starts streaming online, RTÉ's trad staple features some classic moments from the TradFest Gala concerts, with Four Men and a Dog, Altan, Téada and Blazing Fiddles.

SUNDAY

The Lyric Feature, 6pm, Lyric FM

The life and work of Brian O'Nolan and his many alter egos, from experimental novelist Flann O'Brien to daily columnist Myles na gCopaleen, are explored through a playful mixture of interviews and dramatization, involving fans and academics.

Spoken Stories: Independence, 7pm, RTÉ 1

The latest in the series of readings for Ireland's decade of centenaries is 'Shorn' by Sue Rainsford, read by Saoirse Ronan. Two daughters do with their mother’s hair what she asked of them to do with it after she died: cut off her long plait and to take it back to where she lived her early life.

MONDAY

Groover's Corner, 9pm, 2XM

Global grooves and electronic beats with DJ and musical curator Peter Curtin at the helm. Multi-instrumentalist Rob de Boer has a chat ahead of the release of his debut EP, ‘Early Light’.

Mooney Goes Wild, 10pm, RTÉ 1

Derek Mooney and crew explore the natural world. It's the last week to enter the Eye on Nature Wildlife Photographic Competition: tune in for all the details.

The Alternative, 12pm, 2FM

Kynsy was one of the artists on 2FM’s Rising list in 2019 and ahead of new material this year, she's recorded some session tracks at home, and chats with Dan Hegarty on tonight’s show.

TUESDAY

Evelyn O'Rourke offers advice for second-level students on RTÉ 1 on Tuesday.

A Good Read, 4.30pm, BBC 4

Poet Helen Mort and comedian Mo Omar talk about the books they love with presenter Harriett Gilbert.

Drivetime Study Hub, 6.30pm, RTÉ 1

Each Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.30pm, Evelyn O'Rourke presents an interactive half-hour of advice and support for second-level students, especially those preparing for the state exams.

WEDNESDAY

The Missing Hancocks, 8am, BBC 4 Extra

Pioneering radio comedy revisited with previously-missing episodes of Hancock's Half-Hour. 'The Three Sons' is a modern morality tale telling the story of old Ebidiah Hancock and his three sons, all of whom are played by the legendary Tony Hancock.

The Full Score with Liz Nolan, 1pm, Lyric FM

In today's concert, the Oslo Philharmonic under maestro Klaus Makela perform the final two works composed by Jean Sibelius.

THURSDAY

The Alternative, 12pm, 2FM

With the RTÉ Choice Music Prize approaching, Dan Hegarty revisits last year's live sets: Sorcha Richardson performs tracks from her ‘First Prize Bravery’ album, while Maija Sofia gave songs from ‘Bath Time’ album a live airing.

FRIDAY

Sound Out with Ian McGlynn, 9pm, Lyric FM

Les Plaisirs Illuminés is a new work by Spanish composer Francisco Coll which takes its name from a Dali painting Ian McGlynn looks at the premiere recording, which features violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja.

Late Junction, 11pm, BBC 3

Writer Harry Sword, author of drone-music genre biography Monolithic Undertow, joins Verity Sharp explore the heavier manifestations of the music, including metallers Sunn o))).