Radio highlights: Flann O'Brien, Saoirse Ronan and new Irish music

A music show from London, focused on artists and bands in the UK's Irish community. This week, presenter Vanessa Monaghan talks to Irish band Hawke about their new single.
As TradFest Temple Bar starts streaming online, RTÉ's trad staple features some classic moments from the TradFest Gala concerts, with Four Men and a Dog, Altan, Téada and Blazing Fiddles.
The life and work of Brian O'Nolan and his many alter egos, from experimental novelist Flann O'Brien to daily columnist Myles na gCopaleen, are explored through a playful mixture of interviews and dramatization, involving fans and academics.
The latest in the series of readings for Ireland's decade of centenaries is 'Shorn' by Sue Rainsford, read by Saoirse Ronan. Two daughters do with their mother’s hair what she asked of them to do with it after she died: cut off her long plait and to take it back to where she lived her early life.
Global grooves and electronic beats with DJ and musical curator Peter Curtin at the helm. Multi-instrumentalist Rob de Boer has a chat ahead of the release of his debut EP, ‘Early Light’.
Derek Mooney and crew explore the natural world. It's the last week to enter the Eye on Nature Wildlife Photographic Competition: tune in for all the details.
Kynsy was one of the artists on 2FM’s Rising list in 2019 and ahead of new material this year, she's recorded some session tracks at home, and chats with Dan Hegarty on tonight’s show.
Poet Helen Mort and comedian Mo Omar talk about the books they love with presenter Harriett Gilbert.
Each Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.30pm, Evelyn O'Rourke presents an interactive half-hour of advice and support for second-level students, especially those preparing for the state exams.
Pioneering radio comedy revisited with previously-missing episodes of Hancock's Half-Hour. 'The Three Sons' is a modern morality tale telling the story of old Ebidiah Hancock and his three sons, all of whom are played by the legendary Tony Hancock.
In today's concert, the Oslo Philharmonic under maestro Klaus Makela perform the final two works composed by Jean Sibelius.
With the RTÉ Choice Music Prize approaching, Dan Hegarty revisits last year's live sets: Sorcha Richardson performs tracks from her ‘First Prize Bravery’ album, while Maija Sofia gave songs from ‘Bath Time’ album a live airing.
Les Plaisirs Illuminés is a new work by Spanish composer Francisco Coll which takes its name from a Dali painting Ian McGlynn looks at the premiere recording, which features violinist Patricia Kopatchinskaja.
Writer Harry Sword, author of drone-music genre biography Monolithic Undertow, joins Verity Sharp explore the heavier manifestations of the music, including metallers Sunn o))).