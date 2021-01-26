Tuesday TV Tips: Ber from Ballydassoon gets a style makeover

Premier League

Newcastle United v Leeds United; Crystal Palace v West Ham United, both 6pm; West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City; Southampton v Arsenal, both 8.15pm. All on BT Sport

Eco Eye

RTÉ One, 7pm

How much radiation is dangerous? Dr Clare Kambamettu explores radiation exposure here, debunking some surprising myths. Radiation is all around us, all the time, from nuclear power plant waste, phone masts, cosmic rays and 5g signals.

But the greatest health risk from radiation here actually comes from a natural source, a colourless, odourless, tasteless gas called radon.

The Style Counsellors

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Ber, 61, from Ballydassoon in Youghal in Cork, is mam to 10 kids and granny to 12 grandchildren. Last year she lost her own mother, who she describes as her shopping buddy, her original style counsellor. She turns to Suzanne and Eileen to update her look.

Marcella

ITV, 9pm

The last time we saw Marcella (Anna Friel), she was in turmoil after discovering she had killed her own daughter. Now she's going undercover having adopted a new persona, that of dodgy Manchester cop, Keira Devlin, who has relocated to Northern Ireland to explore her family's roots.