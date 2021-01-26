Tuesday TV Tips: Ber from Ballydassoon gets a style makeover

— plus with radiation exposure from phone masts, 5G, cosmic rays and more where is our biggest health risk from?
Tuesday TV Tips: Ber from Ballydassoon gets a style makeover

Bernadette Faul, from Ballydassoon, Youghal, in The Style Counsellors

Tue, 26 Jan, 2021 - 11:00
Caroline Delaney

Premier League

Newcastle United v Leeds United; Crystal Palace v West Ham United, both 6pm; West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City; Southampton v Arsenal, both 8.15pm. All on BT Sport

Eco Eye

RTÉ One, 7pm

How much radiation is dangerous? Dr Clare Kambamettu explores radiation exposure here, debunking some surprising myths. Radiation is all around us, all the time, from nuclear power plant waste, phone masts, cosmic rays and 5g signals.

Dr Clare Kambamettu explores radiation exposure in Ireland and debunks some surprising myths. She’ll uncover where the real danger lies and what we can do to protect ourselves.
Dr Clare Kambamettu explores radiation exposure in Ireland and debunks some surprising myths. She’ll uncover where the real danger lies and what we can do to protect ourselves.

But the greatest health risk from radiation here actually comes from a natural source, a colourless, odourless, tasteless gas called radon.

The Style Counsellors

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

Ber, 61, from Ballydassoon in Youghal in Cork, is mam to 10 kids and granny to 12 grandchildren. Last year she lost her own mother, who she describes as her shopping buddy, her original style counsellor. She turns to Suzanne and Eileen to update her look.

Marcella

ITV, 9pm

The last time we saw Marcella (Anna Friel), she was in turmoil after discovering she had killed her own daughter. Now she's going undercover having adopted a new persona, that of dodgy Manchester cop, Keira Devlin, who has relocated to Northern Ireland to explore her family's roots.

Read More

Anna Friel: in praise of the difficult woman

Read More

The Shape I'm In: Meet Ireland's style queen, Eileen Smith

More in this section

Tough start for Everyman's new artistic director as she can't set foot in the theatre   Tough start for Everyman's new artistic director as she can't set foot in the theatre  
Podcast Corner: Waffly versatile Tommy Tiernan shines as he adapts to lockdown era    Podcast Corner: Waffly versatile Tommy Tiernan shines as he adapts to lockdown era   
Netflix to produce new fantasy film in Northern Ireland Netflix to produce new fantasy film in Northern Ireland
Saturday night at sea

Nautical but nice: Jimmy Crowley and others explore the Irish origins of sea shanties 

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices