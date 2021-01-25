Monday TV Tips: Daughter revealing too much of herself online? 

— Savannah's parents take control of her love life in Pulling With My Parents; plus a new series of The Bay
Monday TV Tips: Daughter revealing too much of herself online? 

Parents Lynn and Frank like to keep a very close eye on daughter Savannah who they think is revealing far too much of herself online

Mon, 25 Jan, 2021 - 11:00
Caroline Delaney

FA Cup

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur, 7.45pm, BT Sport

Premier League

Newcastle United v Leeds United; Crystal Palace v West Ham United, both 6pm, BT Sport;

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City; Southampton v Arsenal, both 8.15pm, BT Sport

The Bay (new series)

Virgin Media One, 9pm

The crime drama set in Morecambe, the seaside town on England’s north west coast, is back for its second series. Morven Christie reprises her role as police officer Lisa Armstrong, who is rebuilding her career after being on suspension.

She hopes to claw back her reputation by proving useful during a murder investigation — but who killed a much-loved member of a closeknit local family and why?

Pulling With My Parents

RTÉ Two, 9.35pm

Some singletons hand control of their love-lives — apps and all — over to their parents. Lynn and Frank like to keep a very close eye on daughter Savannah who they think is revealing far too much of herself online. Trainee nurse, Cian, 18, is sick of being 'friend-zoned' so he’s hoping mum and dad can find him romance.

Pulling With My Parents:  trainee nurse, Cian, and mum and dad
Pulling With My Parents:  trainee nurse, Cian, and mum and dad

Crime Call

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Sharon Ní Bheoláin presents appeals for help from the public in solving crimes, featuring reconstructions, CCTV footage, news features, and a panel of police advisers taking calls.

Read More

Irish stars are coming to a screen near you: A roundup of their big films and TV shows

More in this section

Derval O'Rourke makes history on Ireland's Fittest Family Derval O'Rourke makes history on Ireland's Fittest Family
Irish stars are coming to a screen near you: A roundup of their big films and TV shows Irish stars are coming to a screen near you: A roundup of their big films and TV shows
Vocal trio "The Ronettes" with Phil Spector Tom Dunne's Music & Me: Phil Spector showed it's possible to be a genius and a murderer
#abhaile
Monday TV Tips: Daughter revealing too much of herself online? 

Netflix to produce new fantasy film in Northern Ireland

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices