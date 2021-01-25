Monday TV Tips: Daughter revealing too much of herself online? 

FA Cup

Wycombe Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur, 7.45pm, BT Sport

Premier League

Newcastle United v Leeds United; Crystal Palace v West Ham United, both 6pm, BT Sport;

West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City; Southampton v Arsenal, both 8.15pm, BT Sport

The Bay (new series)

Virgin Media One, 9pm

The crime drama set in Morecambe, the seaside town on England’s north west coast, is back for its second series. Morven Christie reprises her role as police officer Lisa Armstrong, who is rebuilding her career after being on suspension.

She hopes to claw back her reputation by proving useful during a murder investigation — but who killed a much-loved member of a closeknit local family and why?

Pulling With My Parents

RTÉ Two, 9.35pm

Some singletons hand control of their love-lives — apps and all — over to their parents. Lynn and Frank like to keep a very close eye on daughter Savannah who they think is revealing far too much of herself online. Trainee nurse, Cian, 18, is sick of being 'friend-zoned' so he’s hoping mum and dad can find him romance.

Pulling With My Parents: trainee nurse, Cian, and mum and dad

Crime Call

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Sharon Ní Bheoláin presents appeals for help from the public in solving crimes, featuring reconstructions, CCTV footage, news features, and a panel of police advisers taking calls.