Sunday TV Tips: Ahem, ahem — the Who Wants to be a Millionaire coughing scandal

— plus a bog bath in Fittest Family; and maybe don't take relationship advice from Seven Brides for Seven Brothers 
Quiz: new series on RTÉ One

Sun, 24 Jan, 2021 - 10:30
Caroline Delaney

FA Cup

Chelsea v Luton Town, noon; Manchester United v Liverpool, 5pm, both BBC One

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers

TG4, 5.15pm

When a man brings a wife home to his farm, his six brothers decide they want to get married too.

A classic — even if it's somewhat dated!

“Milly: Well, it wouldn't hurt you to learn some manners, too.

Adam Pontipee: What do I need manners for? I already got me a wife.”

Ireland’s Fittest Family

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

The one with the bog bath... Anna Geary competes with the Brackens from County Meath against Davy Fitzgerald’s Kellys from Antrim, Donncha O’Callaghan’s O’Hallorans from Clare and Derval O’Rourke’s Kulczynskis also from Clare.

Quiz

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

The story of how Charles Ingram, a former army major unexpectedly won the jackpot on the quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? in 2001.

Quiz: starring Matthew Macfadyen, Aisling Bea, Michael Sheen, Helen McCrory, Sian Clifford, Mark Bonnar, and Risteard Cooper.
But a suspicious production team launch an investigation into a pattern of coughs in the studio audience. The first of three hour-long episodes, starring Aisling Bea and Risteard Cooper.

Shakespeare on Sunday: King Lear

RTÉ 2, 1.25pm

Shakespeare on Sunday  is a new strand for RTÉ 2, broadcasting Shakespeare productions for Leaving and Junior Cycle students in January and February. This weekend it's King Lear which is on the Leaving Cert 2021 course. This one is the 1982 version with Brenday Blethyn and Michael Hordern.

Next Sunday, January 31 will be Julius Caesar  which is on the Junior Cert 2021/22 course.

