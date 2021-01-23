Radio highlights: Denise Chaila at Eurosonic, memories from the Munster Gaeltacht, and more

SATURDAY

Opera Night with Paul Herriott

7pm, Lyric FM

The Metropolitan Opera of New York present a rendition of La Traviata: Karel Mark Chichon leads the cast in one of Verdi’s most enduringly popular operas.

Jack Savoretti's Music Without Borders

9pm, BBC 2

The last part of the singer-songwriter's series on world music looks at original versions and source material for chart hits, prior to translation and adaptation.

SUNDAY

Cartlann Bhóthar na Léinsí

9.30am, R na G

Dáithí de Mórdha brings us gems from the Munster archives every week on this programme, that demonstrate past traditions, customs, beliefs, ways of life, pastimes, family and community life in the Gaeltacht.

The Lyric Feature

6pm, Lyric FM

In 'Bax, Ireland and 1916', Aidan Thomson and guests explore the English composer Arnold Bax's complex and unusual relationship with Ireland, Irishness and Patrick Pearse.

Independence: Spoken Stories

7pm, RTÉ 1

'A Pirate, Dreaming' by Kevin Barry, is read by the author as part of the RTÉ radio fiction series commissioned for the Decade of Centenaries. A pirate radio DJ in 1980s Ireland spins discs from Joe Dolan to Mike Oldfield, watching the good people of Limerick city getting up and out into another April day.

MONDAY

My Name Is...

11am, BBC 4

Julie has become increasingly worried about her children's education over lockdown. She is a single mum on a low income and life changed overnight, bringing financial stress and the challenges of home-schooling. She talks to her kids, and experts in social mobility and children's mental health.

An Bothar go Nashville

9pm, R na G

Jó Ní Chéide presents a special edition of the country show, focused on the life and music of the great Charley Pride, who passed away on 20 December 2020.

TUESDAY

And So I Watch From Afar: must-listen 2013 Hegarty Session reairs on Tuesday night

The Alternative

midnight, 2FM

A double-bill of Northern-related sessions from the archives this week: a 1981 Fanning Session from Belfast punks The Outcasts catches them at the peak of their powers, while a 2013 Hegarty Session from North Shore post-rockers And So I Watch You From Afar is must-listen stuff.

WEDNESDAY

An Taobh Tuathail

10pm, R na G

Wednesday’s music choices on An Taobh Tuathail can be filed under ‘Other’, as Cian Ó Cíobháin has free reign, broadcasting from his home to yours amid the current circumstances.

THURSDAY

The Alternative

midnight, 2FM

More highlights from the Eurosonic festival and music industry event, which happened online earlier this month. Live sets from rapper Denise Chaila, Ireland's representative at the international event, and Dutch artist Nana Adjoa.

FRIDAY

Sound Out

9pm, Lyric FM

Ian McGlynn presents a selection of contemporary classical, including concertos written for mallet, performed by acclaimed percussionist Evelyn Glennie, and settings of early twentieth century German orchestral songs, recorded with mezzo-soprano Christine Rice, tenor Stuart Skelton and the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Bruce Springsteen: From My Home To Yours

midnight, BBC 2

The Boss' guest on this week's edition of his syndicated show is his wife, singer/songwriter Patti Scialfa. The couple look back over their 30-year relationship and play some of their favourite records, including an exclusive new song from Patti herself.