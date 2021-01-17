A walking tour through history and ancient religious sites

Ireland’s Pilgrim Paths: Walking the Ancient Trails

Darach MacDonald

New Island €14.95

HAVING been brought up in the relative freedoms of Quakerism and England’s ‘right to roam’ the walks advocated by Darach MacDonald in Ireland’s Pilgrim Paths seem far too restrictive for my preferences.

Attracted by a sign in County Cork inviting us to follow the Allihies Copper Mine Trail I was challenged by a hand painted notice stating ‘DOGS HAVE BEEN SHOT HERE’. In spite of having a mere two legs I did not fancy my chances on that piece of land and kept to the tarmac. MacDonald notices a sign on the path towards Croagh Patrick which reads ‘Beware of Cross Cow in Field’. Humorous in intent I am sure, but also slightly alarming. Walkers, even if they are pilgrims, are not welcome on private land in Ireland.

Accustomed to the extended silences of a meeting conducted by the Society of Friends I would not warm to the prescribed and repetitive patterns of praying at shrines. So I do not necessarily see myself as MacDonald’s target audience; nevertheless I am prepared to give any text a fair reading.

The introduction, ‘Walk the Walk’, is very encouraging. Here is discussion of the Irish experience of Catholicism with reference to the child abuses of the 20th century and also to MacDonald’s rebellion against ‘blind obedience’ and ‘religious rite without reason’.

Towards the end of the book, on Skellig Michael, MacDonald meets a young Catholic woman from Montana. They have a delightful conversation or, as he terms it, ‘bonding’. Chelsea regrets the loss of faith that she observes all around her whilst admitting that there are good reasons for abandoning organised religion. She prays for those who have no spiritual hope in their lives knowing, as she must, the perils of despair.

Also on the tour are a group of German birdwatchers who are entirely disinterested in the religious heritage of the island. They are passionate about puffins and determined to get photographs of them with little fish in their beaks. Happily both sets of pilgrims return to the mainland fulfilled.

MacDonald finds himself seeking guidance from locals as to what exactly he should perform. At St Brigid’s cross in Faughart, County Kildare there are specific prayers for each of the large stones, named variously: hoof-marked, knee-marked, eye-marked and head-marked. He is unable to distinguish one stone from the other but is sufficiently familiar with Our Father, Hail Mary and the Creed to follow his fellow worshippers and join in as appropriate.

His duty done, MacDonald heads off the beaten track to search in Faughart Old Graveyard for the tomb of Edward Bruce. There follows a digression into Bruce’s chequered career in Irish history as first a hero and then ‘the destroyer of Ireland’ blamed for three and a half years of famine and starvation from 1315-1317. MacDonald sees an irony in the near deification of William Wallace, as portrayed by Mel Gibson in Braveheart, and the languishing of Bruce in an obscure and lonely grave.

Anecdotes such as this are more entertaining than the very detailed accounts of the Christian rites carried out at St Brigid’s Cross by the parish priest, Fr. Christopher McElwee. Every hour he has to pop up at one location or another to give a ‘pep talk’, carry a monstrance containing a relic or administer individual blessings to a queue of pilgrims.

I found the thought of sheep wire covered in supplicant offerings such as shoelaces and hankies rather disturbing because why would Brigid, or Mary or God desire these items? And the idea of purchasing holy keepsakes further encouraged my cynicism, remembering as I do the Bible story of Jesus in the Temple. I felt that the shrine should be a house of prayer rather than a place of commerce.

It is interesting to note how many of the most sacred sites in Ireland have roots back to pre-Christian times. Their often unique beauty has drawn believers to perform rituals of many sorts. MacDonald writes very well and communicates the natural and spiritual essence of the pilgrim sites but too often the paths which I had, romantically, imagined as crossing moorland and streams merely required the traveller to put one foot in front of the other on a metalled road.