Five things for the week: A stream from Paul Brady, a chat with author Donal Ryan...

A look at efforts to reintroduce eagles to Ireland. So far it's had mixed success, with several birds breeding, but others poisoned.
Monday, TG4, 7.30pm
Cork County Council library service hosts a Zoom 'meet the author' event with the much-loved Tipperary writer.
Free tickets via eventbrite.ie; Wednesday, 7.30pm
The latest episode Aiken Promotions's performances from Vicar Street features an eclectic trio.
Thursday, 9pm, free via www.youtube.com/aikenpromotions
Curiosity around this young adult drama has been raised by the fact that it was filmed at Kilruddery House and other locations in Wicklow.
Netflix, from Friday
Music For Galway presents online performances of Bach's Goldberg Variations. It begins with Malcolm Proud at his home in Kilkenny playing the original version for harpsichord.
Friday, 8pm, www.musicforgalway.ie, €12