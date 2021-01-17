Five things for the week: A stream from Paul Brady, a chat with author Donal Ryan...

1 |tv| An Saol Beo

A look at efforts to reintroduce eagles to Ireland. So far it's had mixed success, with several birds breeding, but others poisoned.

Monday, TG4, 7.30pm

2 |literature | An Evening With Donal Ryan

Cork County Council library service hosts a Zoom 'meet the author' event with the much-loved Tipperary writer.

Free tickets via eventbrite.ie; Wednesday, 7.30pm

3 |streamed music| Aslan, Paul Brady & Tolu Makay

The latest episode Aiken Promotions's performances from Vicar Street features an eclectic trio.

Thursday, 9pm, free via www.youtube.com/aikenpromotions

4 |Netlix| Fate: The Winx Saga

Curiosity around this young adult drama has been raised by the fact that it was filmed at Kilruddery House and other locations in Wicklow.

Netflix, from Friday

5 |classical music| Midwinter Festival Goldberg

Music For Galway presents online performances of Bach's Goldberg Variations. It begins with Malcolm Proud at his home in Kilkenny playing the original version for harpsichord.

Friday, 8pm, www.musicforgalway.ie, €12