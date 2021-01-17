Five things for the week: A stream from Paul Brady, a chat with author Donal Ryan...

... plus an Irish-made show from Netflix, and classical music from Kilkenny 
Donal Ryan takes part in an online event hosted by Cork County library service.  Picture:  Moya Nolan

Sun, 17 Jan, 2021 - 20:06
Des O’Driscoll

1 |tv| An Saol Beo 

A look at efforts to reintroduce eagles to Ireland. So far it's had mixed success, with several birds breeding, but others poisoned.

Monday, TG4, 7.30pm 

2 |literature | An Evening With Donal Ryan 

Cork County Council library service hosts a Zoom 'meet the author' event with the much-loved Tipperary writer.

Free tickets via eventbrite.ie; Wednesday, 7.30pm

3 |streamed music| Aslan, Paul Brady & Tolu Makay 

The latest episode Aiken Promotions's performances from Vicar Street features an eclectic trio.

Thursday, 9pm, free via www.youtube.com/aikenpromotions

4 |Netlix| Fate: The Winx Saga  

Curiosity around this young adult drama has been raised by the fact that it was filmed at  Kilruddery House and other locations in Wicklow.

Netflix, from Friday 

5 |classical music| Midwinter Festival Goldberg 

Music For Galway presents online performances of Bach's Goldberg Variations. It begins with Malcolm Proud at his home in Kilkenny playing the original version for harpsichord.

Friday, 8pm, www.musicforgalway.ie, €12

