Monday TV Tips: An end to a 40-year search for their son

Premier League

Arsenal v Newcastle United, 8pm, Sky Sports

An Saol Beo — Rí na nÉan

TG4, 7.30pm

A study of the 'king of birds', the eagle, and the challenge to return them to Ireland after almost a century.

RTÉ Investigates: Stuck in the Rough

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A look at the lives of rough sleepers and homeless hostel users, examining the challenges they face and the difficulties in getting off the streets.

Pulling with My Parents

RTÉ 2, 9.35pm

Coming from a big farming family in Armagh means Annabel is under pressure to deliver some grandchildren (six to be exact) for mum Sandra and dad John.

Tyricke is a competitive disco-dancer from Donnycarney, having only recently come out, his aunts are ready to help him make the first move.

Long Lost Family

ITV, 9pm

Phyllis and Kevin Haran contacted Long Lost Family after more than 40 years of searching for their first-born son. The couple fell in love as teenagers in Ireland in the 1970s and a couple of months into their relationship, Phyllis became pregnant. Aware of the scandal this would cause within their Catholic community, they ran away to England to bring up their baby. But, in London, their landlady discovered they were keeping a baby in their flat and gave them less than 24 hours to get out. Homeless, jobless and desperate to put their baby’s interests first, they agreed through an agency to place their son in the care of a family, with the possibility of adoption if they couldn’t find their feet.

Phyllis says: “It was very difficult, having him and keeping him for five weeks and then having to give him up. I thought we’d get him back again.” However, when they found jobs and a flat and returned to retrieve their son, the couple were told by a judge in court that he would be better off staying with the family who’d taken him in. Phyllis and Kevin, still together, approached the Long Lost Family team for help.