Radio Highlights: Poetry, personal journeys, and Irish music

Daithí and SOAK's Choice Prize 2020 performances and The Cranberries' 1991 Fanning Session are revisited on 2FM, while Cian O'Ciobháin serves up a mix for better days
The members of the Irish rock band Cranberries, singer Dolores O'Riordan (R), bassist Mike Hogan (2ndR), drummer Fergal Lawler (2ndL) and guitar player Noel Hogan (L) pose on January 18, 2012 in Paris.

Sat, 16 Jan, 2021 - 08:00
Mike McGrath Bryan

SATURDAY 

An Cúinne Dána 

R na G, 10.30am 

Poet and scholar Alan Titley reads from new collection 'Liricí Gearra', and speaks with Tristan Rosenstock about the influence of the ongoing climate emergency on his contemporary work.

I'm Terry Gross and This is Fresh Air 

BBC 4, 8pm 

Writer and podcaster Dolly Alderton picks her personal highlights from American broadcaster NPR's Fresh Air interview series, delving into conversations with Elton John, Lizzo, and others, as well as recalling standoffs with like of Hilary Clinton.

SUNDAY 

Spoken Stories: Independence 

RTÉ 1, 7pm 

Assignation by Mary Costello, read by Caitríona Ní Mhurchú, continues a series of short stories to mark the Decade of Centenaries. The quiet, intimately-told story of Irish emigrant Marion signals the life-changing consequences of how we handle what is thrust upon us.

The Poetry Programme

RTÉ 1, 7.30pm 

Olivia O'Leary's poetry show takes a journey, as Northern Irish poet Lynda Tavakoli reads poems inspired by her time in the Middle East.

MONDAY 

My Family's Fight for Civil Rights

BBC 4 Extra, 2.30pm 

Former UK Labour MP Oona King's family played key roles in the American Civil Rights Movement. Fifty years later, a trip to Georgia uncovers their fight, and the injustice they suffered.

Game On

2FM, 6pm 

Former champion jockey Ruby Walsh and former Irish rugby international Donncha O’Callaghan join Marie Crowe as the new line up for 2FM's popular sports panel show.﻿ 

Arlo Parks

BBC 6, 12am 

Singer-songwriter/poet Arlo Parks takes over from Loyle Carner as 6 Music’s new Artist in Residence tonight. 6 Music's Artist In Residence is a journey into the musical soul of an artist, based around a theme or mood.

TUESDAY 

The Alternative

2FM, 10pm 

Dan Hegarty continues his excursions into Irish rock history with reairings of RTÉ sessions. This week, The Cranberries' 1991 Fanning Session is airing again, capturing the Limerick outfit on the cusp of world domination, while grunge-pop trio Fangclub's 2016 Hegarty Session is also revisited.

WEDNESDAY 

Gabh i Leith, Cogar 

R na G, 2pm 

Maidhc Ó Féinneadha presents the first episode of a new show airing every Wednesday afternoon, with interviews, chat and music.

Who Wears the Trousers?

BBC 4 Extra, 3pm 

A programme about American double acts rebroadcast from 2003, this week featuring George Burns and Gracie Allen, a popular television duo in 1950s America, who were a real life husband-and-wife team.

THURSDAY 

The Full Score with Liz Nolan

Lyric FM, 1pm 

Live action as Steven Osborne plays Beethoven's Last Three Piano Sonatas in a recital from Toppan Hall, Tokyo, Japan, while Liz Nolan presents selections from new classical releases.

Soak: Choice Prize performance revisited on Thursday

The Alternative 

2FM, 10pm 

As this year's Choice Music Prize draws nearer, we hear two of the live sets from last year's ceremony at Vicar St in Dublin - indie-folk supernova SOAK performs songs from her 'Grim Town' album, and Daithí brings us live renditions from his 'L.O.S.S.' LP.

FRIDAY 

An Taobh Tuathail

R na G, 10pm 

As lockdown and a cold winter take their toll on our hearts and minds, legendary selector Cian O'Cíobháin brings us a summer-themed mix for a Friday night in. Better things are on the way.

Five things for the weekend: Streaming tips, livestreamed music and Ireland's very own Bowie festival 

