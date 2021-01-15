Friday TV Tips: Brenda Fricker tribute to women and children of Mother and Baby Homes

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Brenda Fricker is to pay a special tribute to the women and children of Ireland's Mother and Baby Homes on tonight's show, following the publication of the report from the Commission of Investigation earlier this week.

Brenda has starred in more than 30 film and TV roles. She was the first Irish actress to win an Academy Award — for Best Supporting Actress for the biopic My Left Foot (1989). She was also in The Field (1990), Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) (which notoriously also features Donald Trump),So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993),A Time to Kill (1996), Veronica Guerin (2003), Inside I'm Dancing (2004) and Albert Nobbs (2011). She played Megan Roach in the hit series, Casualty for many years and was cast as Sister Agnes in the Australian mini series, Brides of Christ.

Galway's Nicola Coughlan — start of Derry Girls — will be joining Ryan to discuss her part in the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, the raunchy period drama that has also taken the world by storm.

It's three years since the tragic death of Dolores O'Riordan so Lyra will be in studio to perform a tribute to the lead singer of The Cranberries.

Former boxer Barry McGuigan will be on the show to talk about how his family is coping since the death of his daughter, Danika, in 2019. Actress Danika, star of shows including Can't Cope, Won't Cope, died at the age of 33 following a short illness.

And, as they come to the end of their second week on the Operation Transformation plan, Ryan will be meeting all five leaders of the show — Hazel Hartigan, Susuana Komolafe, Paul Devaney, Andrew Burke-Hannon, and Sharon Gaffney. He'll be finding out why this is their year to change and will hear how much progress they are making.

WandaVision

Marvel/Disney+

Anyone else getting serious I Dream of Jeannie vibes — the original version — from this one?

Anyway, this is the show to watch: Marvel Studios presents WandaVision, a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) — two super-powered beings living idealised suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman.

Wandavision

Premier League

Fulham v Chelsea, Sky Sports, 8pm

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 11.15pm

Guests include actress Keeley Hawes, star of new ITV drama Finding Alice which follows a grieving wife in the aftermath of her husband's death. Noel Clarke, who is back alongside Ashley Walters in police drama Bulletproof: South Africa, also drops by, as does Pitch Perfect star, Rebel Wilson, who has teamed up with Ant Middleton for a Mexican adventure in Straight Talking. AndSixth Sense movie director, M Night Shyamalan, talks about Servant, his new psychological horror series for Apple TV.

Outside the Wire

Netflix

Set in the future and starring Damson Idris as Harp, a drone pilot sent into a dangerous demilitarised zone. He's assigned to work for an android officer Leo (Anthony Mackie, who is also one of the project's producers), whose job it is to locate a doomsday device before enemy agents get their hands on it.

Damson Idris as Harp and Emily Beecham as Sofiya in Outside The Wire. Picture: Jonathan Prime​/Netflix

Directed by Swedish film-maker Mikael Hafstrom, whose 2003 movie Evil received an Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.