Five things for the weekend: Streaming tips, livestreamed music and Ireland's very own Bowie festival 

Late Late guests revealed, and Jack L is live from Cyprus Avenue in Cork 
The Dublin Bowie Festival continues online. 

Fri, 15 Jan, 2021 - 09:30
Des O’Driscoll

TV: Late Late Show 

Guests with Ryan Tubridy tonight include Brenda Fricker, Nicola Coughlan, Barry McGuigan, and participants in Operation Transformation. Over on BBC One, Graham Norton has the likes of actress Keeley Hawes, director M Night Shyamalan and actress Rebel Wilson.

Streaming: WandaVision

Marvel fans have been looking forward to this new series about the two superpowered suburbanites. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany star.

Disney+, from Friday

Online Festival: Dublin Bowie Festival 

Online events continue through the weekend, including Sunday's discussion on Hunky Dory with Rick Wakeman and others who worked on the classic album.

www.dublinbowiefestival.ie

TV: Bob Dylan: No Direction Home 

Episode one of Martin Scorsese's two-part profile of the music legend.

Saturday, Sky Arts, 11pm 

Live-streamed Music: Jack L

A free performance by the singer from Cyprus Avenue in Cork.

Sunday, 8pm, Cyprus Avenue's Facebook Live and Youtube Live

Louise O'Neill
Louise O'Neill

