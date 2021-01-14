WandaVision is coming: here's what you need to know

Where can I watch WandaVision?

The series will premiere on Friday, January 15 on Disney+ with two episodes dropping to celebrate the launch. There will be nine episodes in total, with the finale airing in March.

Who is Wanda?

We first met Wanda AKA Scarlett Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when she entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with her twin Pietro (Aaron Taylor Johnson). The result of experiments by evil scientist Wolfgang von Strucker, Wanda was gifted with special superpowers of telekinesis, telepathy and energy manipulation.

In Age of Ultron, the twins battle the Avengers alongside supervillain Ultron, but came to their senses in the end, and joined The Avengers. It was too late for Pietro though, who met his death at the hands of Ultron.

Wanda made a big mistake while working with The Avengers, accidentally damaging a building and killing hundreds of innocent people. Devastated and disheartened, this led her into the arms of Vision.

Who is Vision?

Vision (Paul Bettany) is the brainchild of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Junior) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who put an AI personal assistant into a synthetic body. Vision first joined The Avengers in Age of Ultron.

Are they a couple?

Over two films Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, we watched the blossoming romance between Wanda and Vision. After spending a few years living a 'normal' life in Scotland, Wanda was faced with the ultimate superhero test when the MCU villain Thanos threatened to destroy life as we know it.

In Avengers: Infinity, Wanda was forced to destroy the Mind Stone, an infinity stone located in Vision's head, in order to save the world as we know it. Even though we thought that this was the end of Vision, those clever Avengers managed to get him back with their whizzkidery and all was well again.

What is WandaVision about?

According to Disney, WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will follow Wanda and Vision as two superpowered beings living a normal suburban existence. Until they start to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Who else is in it?

Katherine Hahn takes on the role of Agnes, Wanda And Vision's nosy neighbour. She’s well-versed in all things suburban, happily giving Wanda a leg up in navigating the social pressures of their neighbourhood.

Fans of MCU will remember Teyonah Parris who reprises her role of Monica, the daughter of Carol Danver’s (Captain Marvel) best friend Maria.