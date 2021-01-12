Normal People actor Fionn O’Shea named among 10 young actors to watch

2020 was a great year for Dublin-born Fionn O’Shea. The young actor came to wider attention last year for his lead role as Eddie in Dating Amber while he also starred as Jamie in Normal People. However, this year it seems his star is rising even higher.

O’Shea is among 10 actors named by European Shooting Stars, which is presented by European Film Promotion (EFP), as young talent to watch. Aged 24, he is the youngest of the actors highlighted.

“It’s such a huge honour to be named as one of this year’s European Shooting Stars and I’m over the moon,” O’Shea said.

“I feel so lucky to be in the company of all the brilliant actors this year, and to follow in the footsteps of heroes of mine from previous years. I am extremely grateful to Screen Ireland and to EFP for giving me such an amazing opportunity.”

The prestigious European Shooting Stars initiative previously named Irish actors Ruth Negga, Domhnall Gleeson and Andrew Scott as ones-to-watch, all of whom have gone on to have high-profile acting careers.

In their selection, the jury commented that O’Shea “has an ebullience and winsome charm yet, at the same time, misery and rage are always bubbling just below the surface.”

Fionn O'Shea with Lola Petticrew in Dating Amber.

This quality is seen in his performance as gay teenager Eddie, in the critically acclaimed coming-of-age comedy Dating Amber from writer/director David Freyne.

The ten selected EFP European Shooting Stars for 2021 are:

Seidi Haarla (Finland)

Nicolas Maury (France)

Albrecht Schuch (Germany)

Natasa Stork (Hungary)

Fionn O’Shea (Ireland)

Elena Jakstaite (Lithuania)

Martijn Lakemeijer (The Netherlands)

Sara Klimoska (North Macedonia)

Alba Baptista (Portugal)

Gustav Lindh (Sweden)

“Few could forget Fionn’s role as the detestable Jamie in Normal People and, in the same year, the stark contrast of his charming, vulnerable performance in David Freyne’s Dating Amber,” said Louise Ryan of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland.

“Screen Ireland is delighted to have supported these projects that showcase Fionn’s range as an actor, as well as his debut leading role in John Butler’s Handsome Devil only five years ago. We look forward to seeing his undoubtedly bright future as an actor.”

Typically presented at the Berlinale or Berlin Film Festival in February, this year’s European Shooting Stars programme will take place online from February 23 to 25, and each of the 10 chosen actors will be given a platform to meet with casting directors, producers and filmmakers.

The Shooting Stars Award Ceremony will take place in the framework of the Berlinale screenings in the summer.