Wednesday TV Tips: The love story of Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan

plus Ireland's first vasectomy doctor shot in the leg; and the hunt for a serial killer
Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 13:59
Caroline Delaney

Premier League

Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion, BT Sport, 6pm; Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur, Sky Sports 8.15pm

Scéalta Grá na hÉireann: Michael Collins & Kitty Kiernan

TG4, 8.30pm

In Ireland's greatest and most tragic love story, Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan kept their love alive through the 300 letters they exchanged between 1919 and 1922.

Letters between Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan

This correspondence offers a stunning insight into a tragic love story that took place during a period of great violence, upheaval and change for the nation from the War of Independence, through the Treaty Negotiations and The Irish Civil War.

Finné

TG4, 9.30pm

The six-part series begins with Andrew Rynne, Ireland's first vasectomy doctor, and a pioneering contraceptive rights campaigner during the 70s and 80s.

Finné: Andrew Rynne, TG4

Dr. Andrew Rynne was performing a vasectomy when an ex-patient burst into the surgery and shot Rynne in the leg. Rynne managed to get away fairly unscathed and years later met with his would-be assassin.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer

Netflix

In the sweltering summer of 1985, Los Angeles was hit by a series of murders and sexual assaults that at first seemed disconnected. The victims were men, women, and children ranging in age from six to 82 and from different neighborhoods, racial backgrounds and socioeconomic levels.

Richard Ramirez. Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer. Netflix

Racing against the clock to stop this killer were Gil Carrillo, a young detective from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and homicide investigator, Frank Salerno. 

Wednesday TV Tips: The love story of Michael Collins and Kitty Kiernan

Family Notices