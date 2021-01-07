Larry Gogan: RTÉ radio legend remembered a year on by colleagues and fans

Larry Gogan, at RTÉ radio studios in Dublin

Thu, 07 Jan, 2021 - 13:13
Mike McGrath Bryan

A year ago today, Ireland bid a fond farewell to one of its earliest and most visible pop-culture voices, as RTÉ 2FM DJ and quizmaster Larry Gogan passed away, leaving a rich legacy of pop radio that extended from the cultural changes of the 1960s, to the cult success of RTÉ's digital Gold service before his retirement in 2019.

Today, his longtime broadcast home, RTÉ 2FM, remembered Gogan in a social media post that caught him in his element.

Fellow RTÉ radio veteran Joe Duffy also took the time to share a latter-day snap of the pair, recalling the presenter as "a gorgeous human being".

Former colleague Rick O'Shea, who worked with Gogan across 2FM and Gold, marked the occasion by revisiting his thoughts from the day of his passing, remarking that "...many of us still think about him frequently at the strangest times".

Many of the broadcaster's friends and industry admirers have also marked the day with thoughts and memories of their own.

And in a poignant algorithmic flourish from Twitter itself, a search for Larry Gogan turns up 2FM's tribute from the day of his passing last year - a listen to his first and last on-air links, over 50 years apart, a testament to the lasting power of Gogan's golden voice.

