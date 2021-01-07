Larry Gogan: RTÉ radio legend remembered a year on by colleagues and fans

A year ago today, Ireland bid a fond farewell to one of its earliest and most visible pop-culture voices, as RTÉ 2FM DJ and quizmaster Larry Gogan passed away, leaving a rich legacy of pop radio that extended from the cultural changes of the 1960s, to the cult success of RTÉ's digital Gold service before his retirement in 2019.

Today, his longtime broadcast home, RTÉ 2FM, remembered Gogan in a social media post that caught him in his element.

Fellow RTÉ radio veteran Joe Duffy also took the time to share a latter-day snap of the pair, recalling the presenter as "a gorgeous human being".

Remembering the legendary Larry Gogan on the first anniversary of his passing. Gorgeous human being. R.I.P. ⁦@RTE2fm⁩ pic.twitter.com/897kzyIgVK — JOE DUFFY (@joeliveline) January 7, 2021

Former colleague Rick O'Shea, who worked with Gogan across 2FM and Gold, marked the occasion by revisiting his thoughts from the day of his passing, remarking that "...many of us still think about him frequently at the strangest times".

Larry Gogan passed away 12 months ago today.



Many of us in @RTEGold and over in @RTE2fm and many of you still think about him frequently at the strangest times.



Thinking of his family today x https://t.co/qtHlJgmodK — Rick O'Shea (@rickoshea) January 7, 2021

Many of the broadcaster's friends and industry admirers have also marked the day with thoughts and memories of their own.

A Year Ago Today

We heard sadly of the death of the legendary RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan, who was aged 81.He worked in the industry for over six decades. Best known for his work @RTE2fm where he worked for 40 years before moving to @RTEGold. #RIPLarry 🎤#LarryGogan #RTE pic.twitter.com/ytIoUUfjT4 — Joe Seward (@JoeSeward1) January 7, 2021

"Ah, sure, they didn't suit you..."

The word legend gets bandied about far too readily, but was most definitely a title worthy of placing upon Larry Gogan's shoulders. Loved music, LOVED IRISH MUSIC - every artist will have their own story. One year since his passing. #LarryGogan pic.twitter.com/6VtJQ1WALW — Colm Kavanagh (@KavanaghsArklow) January 7, 2021

Thinking of Larry Gogan today on the 1st anniversary of his death 😥 Still very much missed from @rte and from the airwaves 😥 Thinking of his family today. RIP Larry @RTEGold @RTE2fm #RIPLarryGogan https://t.co/RaI43ItBgP via @RTE_Culture — Derek Burke PR (DJ Derek) (@DerekBurkePR) January 7, 2021

And in a poignant algorithmic flourish from Twitter itself, a search for Larry Gogan turns up 2FM's tribute from the day of his passing last year - a listen to his first and last on-air links, over 50 years apart, a testament to the lasting power of Gogan's golden voice.