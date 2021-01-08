Five Things For The Weekend: Music, theatre, TV and a short story 

Streaming music: Daoirí O'Farrell

The Dublin-born trad singer and bouzouki player is the latest musician to play in the series of performances from Cyprus Avenue.

Free via Facebook Live and Youtube Live, but donations accepted for the Sexual Violence Centre Cork.

Friday, 8pm, via Cyprus Avenue's social media

Television: David Bowie

BBC Four marks the upcoming fifth anniversary of the singer's death with two shows.

The Last Five Years (9pm) documentary looks at his final creative burst; and TOTP2 (10.30pm), featuring archive clips from performances on the BBC.

Audio Theatre: How It Is

The previous two instalments of this Beckett adaptation have featured among the highlights of the theatre year.

For this audio broadcast, Cork actor Conor Lovett and former Game Of Thrones star Stephen Dillane perform a 60-minute piece of Part 3.

everymancork.com, Saturday/Sunday, 8pm, €15

Television: Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Gary Oldman stars in the atmospheric adaptation of John le Carré's spy novel.

Saturday, BBC Two, 9.30pm

Radio: Spoken Stories - Independence

The first instalment in a new short story series has Anne Enright reading Wildlife, her tale of an Irish family holiday in Canada.

Sunday, RTÉ Radio 1, 7pm