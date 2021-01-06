Question of Taste: Lilian Smith, presenter of Rising Time on RTÉ Radio 1 

Best recent book you've read and what you liked about it:

A Ghost in the Throat by Doireann Ni Ghriofa gripped me from the opening sentence, In anticipation of Netflix showing "Bridgerton" on Christmas day I decided to read the first book in the series. Regency Romance. I never even knew it was genre.

Best recent film:

The Gentlemen made me laugh.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen:

The Courage series of online gigs from Other Voices was excellent. Lisa Hannigan is a favourite, but of course, it was Denise Chaila's pop culture moment. The Crawford gallery in Cork was a stunning venue for Mick Flannery and SON too.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

I bought Blondie's "Parallel Lines" on vinyl a while ago. Not a bad track on it. New music? It's been a great year for Irish music, Niamh O'Regan, Emma Langford, Pillow Queens, Fontaines DC, Mick Flannery and The Lianne La Havas album gives me the shivers.

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you:

My eldest sister Susan had The Kick inside by Kate Bush and I have a very strong sense memory of how it made me feel, and how it made me want to dance in circles around the living room.

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

Too many to choose from, but in Summer 2019 my husband and I decided to bring our then 13 year old to as many gigs as possible before he started secondary school. He loved Neil Young, didn't know what to make of Bob Dylan, but as a family our most fun night was the Foo Fighters at the RDS. I doubt he'll come to concert with us again until he's past the cringey-parents phase.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

I've really enjoyed watching one episode a week of "The Undoing". I really like Ted Lasso, we've watched quite a few of the usual Netflix suspects.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

I'm up and down the dial all day. Radio 1 is my favourite of course. Podcast wise I go through phases. I like Jay Rayners The Kitchen Cabinet, How to fail, Karl Henry and I'm listening back to "In the psychiatrist's chair.

Your favourite three radio broadcasters of all time?

My three favourites are Val Joyce (my Late Date mentor), Marian Finucane for her broadcasting flair and skill. and I love how enthusiastic Ian Dempsey remains after all those early starts. (Sarah McInerny and her stealth softly softly assassins touch is a joy to listen to too)

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

Lots of the obvious ones, The Beatles on the roof of the Apple building, The 1968 Elvis comeback special, A Thin Lizzy gig. Maybe The Summit at the Sands when the lads were filming Oceans 11... but I'll go with February 23rd 1967, The Chez Club (it was later named the Whiskey A Go Go) Buddy Rich and his Big Band recording Big Swing Face.