Tuesday TV Tips: Kerry actress Jessie Buckley stars as a nurse in Fargo

Andy's Baby Animals

RTÉ Jr, 3.35pm and 3.45pm

A closer look at some of the challenges faced by newborn animals, including baby penguins, elephants and Japanese macaques.

Andy's Baby Animals

And Andy Day reveals how for some baby animals — such as springbok and jerboa — the ability to jump can prove to be very helpful

Tir Na nOg

RTÉ Jr, 3.55pm

Fun and games as gaeilge

Plus lots of other fun and relatively educational content on RTÉ Jr and on RTÉ Player

Fargo - Season 4

TG4, 10.30pm

In 1950 Jim Crow Missouri, an uneasy peace between two Kansas City crime syndicates is threatened by an untimely death. The irrepressible nurse, Oraetta Mayflower, played by Kerry actress Jessie Buckley, attends to a dying patient.

The Junk Food Experiment

Virgin One, 10pm

Peter Andre, Shaun Wallace, Nadine Dorries, Hayley Tamaddon, Tessa Sanderson and Hugo Taylor take part in an extreme junk food eating regime as part of a diet experiment.

Tessa Sanderson, Nadine Dorries MP, Hayley Tamaddon, Peter Andre, Shaun Wallace and Hugo Taylor. Picture: Tony Ward/ITV

For 21 days, they live on a diet made up of some typical junk food: fried chicken, burgers and pizza. Throughout the experiment, they are put through medical tests designed by experts to reveal exactly what is happening to their bodies.

Earth To Ned

Disney+

Ten new episodes of this quirky one which first premiered in September.

From the Jim Henson Company comes a late-night talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture. Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities.

Bindi Irwin with Ned and Robert Irwin in Earth to Ned on Disney. Picture: Christopher Willard

New guests include Ginnifer Goodwin, Alan Tudyk, D’Arcy Carden, Oliver Hudson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jack McBrayer, Kevin Smith, Aisha Tyler, Ben Schwartz, Sherri Shepherd, Penn & Teller, Alyson Hannigan, Ben Feldman, Roy Choi, Brenda Song, Mayim Bialik, Margaret Cho, Molly Ringwald, Chris Colfer, Jason Ritter, and Tig Notaro.