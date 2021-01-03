Five TV shows for the week ahead: A documentary on Marian Finucane a year on from her death 

1 |Monday| MARIAN

John Clarke narrates a documentary on his wife Marian Finucane, the much-loved broadcaster who passed away last January.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

2 |Tuesday| THE STYLE COUNSELLORS

A new series of the fashion advice series begins with critical care nurse Tracey, a Cork-based 38-year-old mother of two.

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

3|Wednesday| OPERATION TRANSFORMATION

Five participants take part in the annual health and fitness show. Now in its 14th season, it will probably be more appreciated this year than ever before.

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

4 |Thursday| SHARP OBJECTS

If you missed this decent drama series first time around, Amy Adams plays a reporter whose return to her hometown brings up all sorts of issues from her past. From the book by Gillian Flynn.

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

5 |Friday| The Graham Norton Show

Guests include Peep Show duo David Mitchell and Robert Webb, and Anya Taylor-Joy of The Queen's Gambit.

BBC One, 10.45pm (Northern Ireland, 11.15pm)