A Time of Birds: Reflections on cycling across Europe

A Time of Birds

Helen Moat

Saraband, £9.99

AFTER suffering a stress-induced breakdown, Helen Moat embarked on an unconventional treatment: she cycled 3,000 miles across Europe.

Despite little cycling experience and a sit-up-and-beg bike (‘The Tank’), Moat and her 18-year-old son cycled through 11 countries, tracking the Rhine and the Danube, during a four-month odyssey from Rotterdam to Istanbul.

Most people that Moat told about her proposed cycle doubted she’d reach her destination. So when she sees a road sign in Serbia with a resonant inscription, she smiles to herself. “The greatest pleasure in life,” the inscription reads, “is doing what people say you cannot.” In A Time of Birds, Moat’s antenna is fine-tuned to the tradition of travel memoir where mapping the internal landscape is as important as mapping the external one.

Moat lives in England’s Peak District but is originally from Armagh. Born in 1961, she came of age during the Troubles and her mother’s family were involved with the DUP. Moat’s own family were members of the Plymouth Brethren – an austere, puritanical evangelical Christian movement.

By the time Moat reached adulthood, she had lost her faith. Although she didn’t admit it because she didn’t want to cause hurt, a chasm emerged between Moat and her family.

Moat’s relationship with her father was especially fraught. During Moat’s childhood, he ricocheted from “as warm as a summer breeze” to “a heart that blew as cold as a blast of winter Arctic”.

When Moat starts her cycle, her 92-year-old father is in permanent care in a psychiatric institution.

If Moat and her father are bound by the depression that infiltrates their lives, they are also connected by the peace that nature holds.

His love of birds was an expression of the emotions he couldn’t otherwise articulate.

In the book’s most intimate and lyrical passages, Moat senses her father’s presence in birdsong that soundtracks her cycle, his voice growing weaker as the cuckoo fades out with the summer.

Acknowledging that her own bitterness significantly contributed to their uneasy relationship, Moat starts to feel that her cycle is an act of reconciliation with her father and the great rivers of Europe a source of absolution.

Although Moat overplays the build-up to the reveal of a painful episode from her childhood perpetrated by her father, it illuminates his wilful callousness and helps nudge her towards a transformative recognition about forgiveness: accepting yourself is essential to accepting others.

A drumbeat of the book is Moat’s considerable craft in finessing experiences from her trip into buffers that lubricate shifts between time and place. Seeing whole households on horses and carts in Romania, for example, segues into recollections of the simplicity of growing up in Armagh in the 1960s, while encountering derelict watchtowers in Croatia provokes memories of her family’s political affiliation and the North’s pronounced sectarianism.

Moat is the author of travel guides and the alchemical ingredients in this book are how Moat uses her five senses, her keen observation, and her focus on her emotional responses to the stimuli of the cycle to imaginatively transport us with her.

She enters Vienna with “white blossom drifting across our path like snow”, near the Danube ancient houses are “leaning drunkenly…their midriffs bulging like beer bellies”, and, with virtuosity, Moat tries to encapsulate her memories of each country in a single, striking image (“Slovakia, beige speckled with child-bold primaries”).

Upturning Moat’s expectations about her trip and laced with vivid portraits of the people – and the hospitality – that Moat encounters en route, A Time of Birds is a deeply personal, compassionate, and evocative record of a pilgrimage through a world that is suddenly out of reach.