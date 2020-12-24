How was it for you? Irish Examiner arts writer Ed Power picks his 2020 highlights 

Live music highlights:

Sleater-Kinney, Vicar Street, Dublin, March 1

Jamie Cullum at BGE Theatre on March 9 was the last concert I saw in 2020. Who knows when the next will be? It was fine, if polite jazz-pop is your thing. Far more visceral was Sleater-Kinney, touring their St Vincent-produced The Centre Won’t Hold album. Waiting for the bus afterwards, I noticed someone wearing a facemask. And a tiny chill pricked the top of my spine.

Daughter Of Swords at Grand Social, Dublin, January 30

Alexandra Sauser-Monnig came to Dublin on a frosty night in late winter for a concert of hushed folk-pop. It was heartfelt though perhaps spikier than expected (sincere in song, Sauser-Monnig was hilarious in her asides). I departed knowing I’d seen my first great gig of 2020. But, of course, there would so many more!

Kim Petras, Academy, Dublin, February 4

Superstar-in-waiting Petras figuratively blew the roof off the Academy, playing her Charli XCX collaboration Unlock It and There Will be Blood – essentially what Taylor Swift’s death metal phase will sound like.

Best albums

Kelly Lee Owens - Inner Song

It hasn’t been the greatest of years. My father died, one of my oldest friends became seriously unwell, Covid happened. And then Cork City were relegated. To be clear, I’m not comparing City going down to the passing of a parent, a friend’s illness or a once-in-a-century public health crisis. It’s more that, just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any worse, it found another way of kicking you in the shins. Through the worst of my father’s illness, and especially during its sudden acceleration, the record I went to for solace was Inner Song by Welsh producer Kelly Lee Owens. That may not have been a coincidence; one of the events informing this collection of thoughtful bangers was the passing of Owens’ grandmother. It’s a tour de force – an album to cling to in dark times. I’ll probably never listen to it again.

Sault - Untitled (Black Is)

This gothic funk odyssey by the mysterious London collective took me back to Cork in the Mid-Nineties, when Radio Friendly was pumping out tunes such as I Am The Black Gold Of The Sun by Nuyorican Soul.

Ana Roxanne, Because Of A Flower

Another minimalist masterpiece, this time from a San Fransisco composer blending spoken word and Enya-influenced electronica.

Book highlights:

As a reader of fantasy, it’s been a year of highs. Andrea Stewart’s The Bone Shard Daughter is a political thriller unfolding in a fantastical version of feudal China Another standout was AK Larkwood’s The Unspoken Name, which gender-flips the “chosen one” narrative beloved of classics of the genre such as the Wheel of Time. The non-fiction I most enjoyed was Larry Tompkins’ Believe. It is set in a galaxy a long time ago and far, far away where the Cork footballers had a shot at the All Ireland.

TV:

Ridley Scott’s Raised By Wolves felt like the closing chapter of a dystopian trilogy that followed on from Alien and Blade Runner.

Podcast:

The Shadow Over Innsmouth

The terrifying and thrilling third part in Julian Simpson’s triptych of modern retellings of a classic Lovecraft tale.

Gaming:

Gloomhaven: Jaws of The Lion

I struggled to get into the origin Gloomhaven boardgame. The smash hit dungeon crawler from Isaac Childres had many, many moving parts while the lengthy set up and tear down time broke my heart. Gloomhaven: Jaws of the Lion is essentially Gloomhaven for slower learners. Get your head around the rules and it’s ridiculously addictive.

Worst Thing About 2020:

Zoom interviews:

There’s no better way to amplify social anxiety than by trying to make eye-contact with someone over an iffy internet connection.