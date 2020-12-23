10 TV picks for Christmas: From new shows on Netflix to old favourites on the regular channels 

STREAMING

Bridgerton

Netflix from Christmas Day

This new series offers a very modern take on a period drama. Set in early 19th-century England, racial accuracy has been eschewed in order to incorporate a multi-ethnic cast, and the fun feel of the show extends to the lashings of rumphy-pumpy the characters engage in. That familiar voice on narration is Julie Andrews, while you'll also recognise Nicola Coughlan from Derry Girls. Guaranteed to be huge.

Soul

Disney+, from Christmas Day

Pixar doesn't do duds, and this animated tale of an aspiring jazz musician shows the celebrated studio is still also willing to be unconventional. A hugely-satisfying film that's already won heaps of praise. It also bookends a fine first year for the streaming channel that has presumably benefitted from all the lockdowns.

Death to 2020

Netflix, from December 27

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker enlists the help of a flock of big stars for a mockumentary that reflects on the strange year we've had. Samuel L Jackson, Hugh Grant, and Lisa Kudrow are among those popping up in this one-off show.

CHRISTMAS EVE

The Cork Nativity

Christmas Eve, RTÉ One, 8pm

Not quite feeling it this year? This lovely five-minute film will get you in the mood with its simple and highly-effective approach of getting various Cork people tell a line or two each of the Nativity story.

Christmas at Home

Christmas Eve, RTÉ One, 9.10pm

Perfect fare for the night before Christmas, with Mary Kennedy introducing music from the likes of Mick Flannery, Allie Sherlock and Lisa Hannigan.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Angela's Christmas Wish

RTÉ One, 5.15pm

Let me hear you say 'ahh'. Charming 47-minute sequel to the 2017 adaptation of a story by Frank McCourt. This time around, the Limerick-set story has Angela trying to reunite her family for Christmas, including her father, who's off working in Australia. Also available on Netflix.

Mrs Brown has two shows over the next few days.

Mrs Browns Boys

RTÉ One, 9.45pm

Some may prefer to reach for the remote, but Brendan Carroll and co will likely yet again be the most watched show of the holidays.

Maureen O'Hara – Banríon Hollywood

TG4, 9pm

Documentary on the formidable film star who died in 2015 at the age of 95. We see how she railed against the sexist culture in the movie world, and hear about the many happy years she spent in West Cork.

ST STEPHEN'S DAY

Dunkirk

BBC One, 9.05pm

Mark Rylance is magnificent in this 2017 take on the famous retreat by British forces as the Germans swept across France in 1940. Apply modern relevance where you like, from notions of us all being in this together, to the alternative allegories about our near neighbours leaving Europe.

Whitnail & I

TG4, 11.30pm

Another film that may take on renewed relevance. Perhaps we'll empathise more than ever with Richard E Grant's character as he sticks up his two fingers at the wider world.

Sport

It's Boxing Day, innit, and among the six Premier League games being televised are Leicester v Man Utd (BT Sport, ko 12.30pm), and Arsenal v Chelsea (Sky Sports, ko 5.30pm). Closer to home, Pro14 rugby at Thomond Park features Munster v Leinster (Eir Sport, ko 7.35pm; deferred on TG4 at 9.30pm).