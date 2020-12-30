Wednesday TV Tips: From covidiots to a ban on Casablanca

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, 6pm; Newcastle United vs Liverpool, 8pm both Premier Sports.

Cosc — Casablanca

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

A look back at the banning of the filmCasablanca here in Ireland — in an attempt to uphold 'traditional values'.

The Mummy

RTÉ 2, 9.20pm

US Army soldiers discover the tomb of Princess Ahmanet in Iraq. Sergeant Morton is haunted by the resurrected Ahmanet who wreaks havoc on modern-day England and he’s involved in a near-fatal plane crash. Stars Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis.

Callan Kicks The Year

RTÉ One, 9.25pm

A kick back on a wretched year in the best way — by laughing at it. Oliver Callan features Leo, Boris, Mary Lou, Trump & Francis Brennan.

Who said it? "I’m absolutely confident that we can send coronavirus packing in this country" - Callan Kicks The Year

Who could forget Golfgate, Matt Damon, the rise of NPHET, Fungie, Healy Rae meltdowns and Covidiots — the past 12 months have, at times, felt as if they were cooked up for a satirical comedy show.