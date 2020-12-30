Wednesday TV Tips: From covidiots to a ban on Casablanca

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham, 6pm; Newcastle United vs Liverpool, 8pm both Premier Sports.
A look back at the banning of the filmCasablanca here in Ireland — in an attempt to uphold 'traditional values'.
US Army soldiers discover the tomb of Princess Ahmanet in Iraq. Sergeant Morton is haunted by the resurrected Ahmanet who wreaks havoc on modern-day England and he’s involved in a near-fatal plane crash. Stars Tom Cruise and Annabelle Wallis.
A kick back on a wretched year in the best way — by laughing at it. Oliver Callan features Leo, Boris, Mary Lou, Trump & Francis Brennan.
Who could forget Golfgate, Matt Damon, the rise of NPHET, Fungie, Healy Rae meltdowns and Covidiots — the past 12 months have, at times, felt as if they were cooked up for a satirical comedy show.