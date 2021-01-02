This week's radio highlights: community stories and comedy creators

SATURDAY

Countrywide, 8am, RTÉ 1

Marty Morrissey and crew look at uplifting, people-centred stories from communities around the country.

The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show, 6pm, BBC 2

The Red Dwarf and Coronation Street star puts his DJ hat on, and looks ahead to some of the big funk and soul releases coming out in 2021.

SUNDAY

Islands, 6pm, Lyric FM

A docudrama in the form of an ‘imaginary travelogue’, presented by Culture File’s Luke Clancy and sound recordist Chris Watson, combining their archives of natural sounds with a soundtrack by composer Irene Buckley. Kathy Rose O’Brien narrates.

An Braon Gaelach, 7pm, R na G

Sean-nós singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh curates a selection of traditional music in a new weekly show.

The Irish at Eurosonic, 10pm, 2FM

Dan Hegarty looks at some of the Irish artists that have played at the Eurosonic Noorderslag festival in the Netherlands over the years. Music and chats from Denise Chaila, Kitt Phillipa, and Daithi, and archival material from Walking On Cars and Humanzi.

MONDAY

Cillian Murphy’s Limited Edition, 12 midnight, BBC 6

The last in the current series of the Corkonian heartthrob’s midnight dives into his music collection, taking in a wide variety of sounds, old and new.

Uinseann Ó Domhnaill – An Dálach, 11am, R na G

Last summer, Damien Ó Dónaill called to Uinseann Ó Domhnaill from Rann na Feirste, in the Donegal Gaeltacht, to interview him about his life, his struggle with Motor Neurone Disease and the time he has left.

TUESDAY

Daithi, in his younger years

The Alternative, 10pm, 2FM

Dan Hegarty takes another excursion into the RTÉ Radio archives to emerge with sessions gold: Dublin pop outfit The Stars of Heaven’s 1988 session for the Dave Fanning Show is revisited, while Clare electronic artist Daithí’s 2013 performance for Hegarty was a look at a rising quantity in Irish music.

Comedy Catalysts, 10.30pm, BBC 4 Extra

In a weeklong series of mini-docs, UK comedians explore the impact of their influences on their work and style. Tonight, Jen Brister speaks on French and Saunders’ body of work.

WEDNESDAY

Michael Palin’s Radio Adventures, 11am, BBC 4 Extra

John McCarthy chats to Michael Palin in a celebration of the actor-adventurer’s radio career, an aside from his high-profile television and film careers.

THURSDAY

Elephant in the Room, 6.30pm, BBC 4

Comedian and QI panellist Sarah Millican's survey-based panel show returns, with guests Susan Calman, Shazia Mirza, Kirsten O'Brien and Nick Mohammed answering questions on a range of topics. The winner is the most boring, the joint winner is the polar opposite.

The Alternative, 10pm, 2FM

Having put together a documentary on the history of the Choice Music Prize last year, Dan Hegarty continues his journey into the archives as part of tonight’s show: Dublin rapper Jafaris’ set from the 2020 edition of the awards show is aired in full, recorded live at Vicar Street.

FRIDAY

Sound Out, 9pm, Lyric FM

Ian McGlynn’s weekly look at contemporary compositions features new recordings of Steve Reich works from the Holst-Sinfonietta, and recordings of violinist Frank Peter Zimmermann.