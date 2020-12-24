Christmas Eve TV Tips: A real shepherdess and woman who gave birth the day after shooting a film — in The Cork Nativity

The Cork Nativity

RTÉ One, 8pm

A five-minute film features various Corkonians, each reciting a line from the story of the birth of Jesus. They include Late Late Toy Show star, Adam King; Cork Penny Dinners' Caitriona Twomey; an appropriately pregnant woman; and a real shepherdess.

The Cork Nativity is produced by Glanmire-based Bo Media. Derek Nagle of Bo Media says: “Every individual was so helpful. From the volunteers of Cork Penny Dinners and the staff in CUMH to Naomi — who had her baby the day after shooting — and Deborah [Oniah], whose family live in the Direct Provision centre in Mallow."

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2020

Channel 4, 7.40pm

Jamie and Rosie from 2019, Ruby from 2018 and James from 2017 return to the tent to see who will be the Christmas Star Baker.

The 2 Johnnies Christmas Spectacular

RTÉ 2, 10.15pm

2 Johnnies. Picture: Ruth Medjber, ruthlessimagery.com

The likely lads from Cahir, County Tipperary are joined by Una Healy, Marty Morrissey, Des Cahill and Kieran Donaghy.