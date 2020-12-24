Christmas Eve TV Tips: A real shepherdess and woman who gave birth the day after shooting a film — in The Cork Nativity

— plus The 2 Johnnies meet up with lots of famous friends
Christmas Eve TV Tips: A real shepherdess and woman who gave birth the day after shooting a film — in The Cork Nativity

The Cork Nativity: Some of the participants in the film due to be shown on RTÉ on Christmas Eve.

Thu, 24 Dec, 2020 - 12:00
Caroline Delaney

The Cork Nativity

RTÉ One, 8pm

A five-minute film features various Corkonians, each reciting a line from the story of the birth of Jesus. They include Late Late Toy Show star, Adam King; Cork Penny Dinners' Caitriona Twomey; an appropriately pregnant woman; and a real shepherdess.

The Cork Nativity is produced by Glanmire-based Bo Media. Derek Nagle of Bo Media says: “Every individual was so helpful. From the volunteers of Cork Penny Dinners and the staff in CUMH to Naomi — who had her baby the day after shooting — and Deborah [Oniah], whose family live in the Direct Provision centre in Mallow."

The Great Christmas Bake Off 2020

Channel 4, 7.40pm

Jamie and Rosie from 2019, Ruby from 2018 and James from 2017 return to the tent to see who will be the Christmas Star Baker. 

The 2 Johnnies Christmas Spectacular

RTÉ 2, 10.15pm

2 Johnnies. Picture: Ruth Medjber, ruthlessimagery.com
2 Johnnies. Picture: Ruth Medjber, ruthlessimagery.com

The likely lads from Cahir, County Tipperary are joined by Una Healy, Marty Morrissey, Des Cahill and Kieran Donaghy. 

Read More

Pet Corner: Onion, avocado and other foods that are toxic for your pets

More in this section

Prepare to sob: Irish musicians around the world join together for poignant Christmas song Prepare to sob: Irish musicians around the world join together for poignant Christmas song
'As a nation we’re traumatised': Oscar-tipped famine movie filmed as gaeilge 'As a nation we’re traumatised': Oscar-tipped famine movie filmed as gaeilge
Alice Taylor: 'I felt I couldn’t complain because I had a garden and plenty of space'  Alice Taylor: 'I felt I couldn’t complain because I had a garden and plenty of space' 
Christmas Eve TV Tips: A real shepherdess and woman who gave birth the day after shooting a film — in The Cork Nativity

'The show we’ve always wanted to make': The 2 Johnnies talk 2020, and escaping America mid-pandemic

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices