Christmas Day TV Tips: Glorious animation in Coco and Dubliners footage found after going missing for seven years

Coco

RTÉ One, 1.50pm

Superb. On Dia de los Muertos — the Day of the Dead — young Miguel sneaks into the tomb of his musical idol to 'borrow' a guitar so he can perform at the village talent show. One strum of the instrument magically transports the youngster to the Land of the Dead, where he joins forces with a trickster called Hector to uncover a secret from his family's past.

Mrs Brown's Boys: Mammy of the People

RTÉ One, 9.45pm

Agnes and her family are getting used to 'the new normal' following lockdown. Father Damien turns to her for advice — what could possibly go wrong? Oh, and a flasher terrorises the neighbourhood.

The Dubliners – The Parting Glass

TG4, 9.55pm

In this exclusive first airing, The Dubliners celebrate 50 years of music-making.

The Dubliners & Declan O'Rourke

The year is 2012 and the concert marks the start of the Dubliner's final ever tour and Barney McKenna's last ever Dublin performance. He died two months later. The recordings were then lost and remained missing for seven years.

Bridgerton

Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne, a member of the wealthy Bridgerton family. She's looking for love, but her hopes look set to be dashed when her good name is besmirched in a high society scandal sheet — until the rebellious Duke of Hastings enters her life.

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton on Netflix

Rege-Jean Page, Nicola Coughlan and Adjoa Andoh also star, while Julie Andrews provides the voice of the mysterious Lady Whistledown.

Soul

Disney+

Jamie Foxx provides the voice of Joe Gardner, a music teacher who finally gets a chance to perform jazz on stage after impressing other musicians at a local club. However, tragedy strikes when, during an accident, his soul is separated from his body. Tina Fey, Phylicia Rashad and Angela Bassett are also among the vocal cast.