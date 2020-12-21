Bono joins cast of Sing 2 as an elusive rock star in mourning

U2 frontman Bono has been revealed as the newest star of Illuminations upcoming film, Sing 2.

Next year we will see koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet, but there’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them.

Music icon Bono will make his animated film debut as Clay Calloway, an artist who shut himself away from the world more than a decade ago after the loss of his wife and hasn’t been seen since.

Buster, played by Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, and his cast have turned the New Moon Theater into a local hit, but Buster has his eyes on a bigger prize: Debuting a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in glamorous Redshore City.

But with no connections, Buster and his cast—including harried mother pig Rosita (Reese Witherspoon), rocker porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), earnest gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), shy elephant Meena (Tori Kelly) and, of course, porcine provocateur extraordinaire Gunter (Nick Kroll)—have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices, run by a ruthless mogul wolf named Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale).

A scene from the first Sing film. Picture: PA Photo/Universal

In a desperate attempt to get Mr. Crystal’s attention, Gunter pitches an outrageous idea that Buster quickly runs with, promising that their new show will star lion rock legend Clay Calloway. The problem is, Buster has never met Clay

As Gunter helps Buster dream up an out-of-this-world theatrical masterpiece, and the pressure (and sinister threats) from Mr. Crystal mount, Buster embarks on a quest to find Clay and persuade him to return to the stage.

What begins as Buster’s dream of big-time success becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart.

Sing 2 is written and directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Garth Jennings and features new characters played by music superstars Pharrell Williams and Halsey, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright, and comedians Eric Andre and Chelsea Peretti.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy.