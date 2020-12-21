Allie Sherlock, Mick Flannery and more to bring Christmas classics to every home

Christmas at Home will bring all the light, hope, beauty, and magic of Christmas into your home this Christmas.
Cork's Allie Sherlock sings in Christmas At Home

Denise O’Donoghue

A host of Irish music stars along with choirs from across the country will be singing seasonal songs in your home this Christmas.

Festive favourites both old and news will be performed by stars such as Lisa Hannigan, Imelda May, Loah, Celine Byrne, Mick Flannery, Susan O’Neill and teenage YouTube sensation from Cork, Allie Sherlock. 

They will be joined by Maynooth University Chamber Choir, the Choir of the National Seminary, Schola Gregoriana and RTÉ Cor na nÓg, which will sing a range of Christmas carols. The RTÉ Concert Orchestra and RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra will also perform.

Imelda May will deliver a specially commissioned poem from her home in London, demonstrating how absence really does make Irish hearts grow fonder while Allie Sherlock will sing Gabriel, How Can This Be? from her home in Cork.

In Castle Durrow, country legend Ray Lynam teams up with Úna Healy for a poignant Christmas song by the late John Prine, who passed away with Covid-19 in April.

Meanwhile, Indie-folk duo Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill will share some special performances of Christmas classics from their home county of Clare.

Una Healy and Ray Lynam, Christmas at Home
RTÉ's Christmas at Home will also hear from special guests Sister Stanislaus Kennedy, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh and Donnah Vuma, who will reflect on the meaning of Christmas at Home, in a year which has kept people apart but also brought them together, like never before.

Sister Stan will remind viewers that a “home” is constructed as much out of love as from bricks and mortar while Donnah Vuma will compare the family home of her childhood in Zimbabwe to the one she has experienced in her adopted homeland of Ireland.

And in the year when he turned 90, Micheál Ó Muircheartaigh will share memories of Dingle Christmases past, from the beauty of Mass on Christmas Day to the raucous craic of the Wran Boys.

"This year has challenged so many people’s understanding of home: a sanctuary, an unexpected workplace or classroom and even, for some, a place of isolation," organisers say.

"Absences, grief and economic uncertainty will make Christmas feel very different this year, and yet all the signs are already there that Irish people are reaching out to those who are grieving, lonely or needy, offering hope and kindness to friends and strangers alike.

"Traditionally, Irish people head home from far and wide at this time… and also head to the homes of friends or family members. That may not be possible for everyone in 2020, but that could make feelings about “home” all the more precious, especially to those self-isolating or stranded abroad."

  • Christmas at Home airs on Christmas Eve on RTÉ ONE at 9.10pm and RTÉ Radio 1 at 1.15pm.

