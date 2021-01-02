Screen Time: A planned homebirth goes horribly wrong

Pieces of a Woman *****

When a planned home birth goes horribly wrong, Martha (Vanessa Kirby) finds herself shattered into Pieces of a Woman (15A). Her partner, Sean (Shia LaBeouf), is equally devastated, but as they struggle and fail to cope with their tragic loss, each finds it impossible to console the other.

Written by Kata Wéber and directed by Kornél Mundruzcó, Pieces of a Woman is an emotionally pummelling account from its very early stages, as Martha, expecting the midwife she has grown accustomed to during her pregnancy, fears the worst when a replacement midwife, Eva (Molly Parker), arrives with the baby already on its way.

What follows is a cinematic tour-de-force, a long continuous take in which complications arise and Martha goes through the brain-boiling agony of giving birth, a scene as deeply disturbing as it is compelling.

Having established a profound emotional connection between the viewer and the characters, the story then proceeds to pulverise the characters’ lives: the brash and abrasive Sean, a recovering alcoholic, seems to shrink into seething ball of helpless self-loathing, while the affectionate, outgoing Martha is hollowed out into an automaton who continues to function but effectively ceases to engage with the world at large.

Against a backdrop of the ongoing court case Martha’s family takes against Eva for criminal negligence, the story charts Martha and Sean’s brutalising experience of running the gamut of emotions as they ricochet through guilt, shame, rage and despair.

The film isn’t quite a two-hander — Ellen Burstyn provides excellent support as Martha’s mother, a Holocaust survivor now experiencing the early stages of dementia — but Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf are centre-stage for most of the proceedings, with both delivering career-best performances in a stunning account of lives lived in the dark shadow of unbearable loss.

(Netflix)

The Midnight Sky *****

George Clooney and Caoilinn Springall in The Midnight Sky (2020)

Adapted from Lily Brooks-Dalton’s novel Good Morning, Midnight, The Midnight Sky (12A) opens in 2049, three weeks after ‘the event’ — an apocalyptic nuclear chain-reaction that has left huge swathes of the planet uninhabitable.

In an observatory deep in the Arctic Circle, scientist Augustine Lofthouse (George Clooney) desperately attempts to contact the spaceship Aether, which is on its way home from a Jupiter moon with no idea that the Earth is dying.

Realising that the Aether’s comms specialist Sully (Felicity Jones) can’t hear his transmissions, the dying Augustine sets out on a epic trek through the snowy wastes to a remote facility with the capacity to intercept the Aether, accompanied by the mute young girl Iris (Caoilinn Springall), who was left behind in the panic when his observatory was evacuated.

Written by Mark L Smith, with Clooney directing, The Midnight Sky is a tense post-apocalyptic sci-fi, albeit one with a decidedly pessimistic outlook: the Earth is not salvageable, the damage has long since been done, and there are no longer any heroes who have what it takes to save humanity.

Instead, we get heroism in a minor key, as the characters — which include the pregnant Sully’s crewmates Gordon (David Oyelowo), Sanchez (Demián Bichir) and Mitchell (Kyle Chandler) — dig deep into their reservoirs of humanity to preserve what little is left of the human spirit.

The result, which benefits hugely from a suitably sombre score by Alexandre Desplat, is a far more satisfying film than if it had offered the genre’s conventional but implausible plot twists, with Clooney in especially affecting form as the aged and grizzled scientist who is prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice without knowing if the gesture will have been worth anything.

Bleak in tone and outlook, beautifully shot and understated in its direction, The Midnight Sky is ultimately a bittersweet celebration of what it truly means to be human.

(cinema release / Netflix)

Sylvie’s Love ***

Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha in Sylvie (2020)

Opening the late 1950s, Sylvie’s Love (12A) is a romantic drama that charts the tumultuous relationship between Sylvie (Tessa Thompson), whose ambition is to become a TV star, and Robert (Nnamdi Asomugha), a jazz saxophonist on course to be the next John Coltrane.

Naturally, the path of their true love does not run smooth, and the young couple is faced with any number of obstacles in an America only belatedly waking up to what civil rights really means — although the chief obstacle to Sylvie and Robert’s happy ever after is that each possesses the noble instinct to forego his or her own happiness on the other’s behalf.

Written and directed by Eugene Ashe, Sylvie’s Love is a charming affair that is drenched in early rock ‘n’ roll and bebop jazz (Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker, Sonny Rollins and Charles Mingus are all celebrated here), but the plot twists are rather telegraphed, and the story itself is a little too neat and tidy to fully persuade us of messiness of human emotions.

(Amazon Prime)