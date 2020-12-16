Tom Cruise tears into Mission Impossible: 7 crew for breaking Covid-19 rules

“If I see you do it again, you’re f**king gone,” he can be heard shouting.
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell shooting Mission Impossible 7 on location at the Imperial Forums in Rome, Saturday 21 November 2020. Photo – Mark Hogan

Wed, 16 Dec, 2020 - 14:59
Greg Murphy

Tom Cruise has delivered a furious outburst on Covid-19 safety on the set of his latest film, Mission: Impossible 7.

Cruise, 58, reportedly targeted a number of crew members who appeared to not comply with social distancing rules.

In an audio recording obtained by The Sun in the UK, Cruise is heard shouting at employees allegedly sitting close together at a computer screen.

“If I see you do it again, you’re fucking gone,” he can be heard shouting.

Later in the recording Cruise can be heard telling the crew that he is working for the “future of the industry”.

He name-checks studios in his rant such as Universal, Paramount and Warner Brothers - all of whom have been facing tough decisions over the release of their latest films.

He says: "I’m on the phone with every fucking studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies.

“We are creating thousands of jobs you motherfuckers. I don’t ever want to see it again, ever!”

 He added: “If you don’t do it, you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re fucking gone. And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it, you too and you too. And you, don’t ever fucking do it again.” 

In February, the production on the film was shut down in Venice, Italy amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country.

Production resumed in September and continued across a number of European counties including Italy, Norway and Britain.

According to media reports, production was halted again in October after 12 members of the crew tested positive for the virus.

Mission: Impossible 7 is currently filing at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden in the UK.

Cruise reprises his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt and also serves as a producer on the film.

Mission: Impossible 7 is due for release in Irish cinemas on November 19, 2021.

