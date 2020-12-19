A Cultured Christmas: 10 films you might have missed

Wolfwalkers (Cartoon Saloon)

Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon have long been held in international adoration, but Wolfwalkers, optioned by Apple for digital and limited cinema releases, has been hailed as their best effort yet, adding to a beloved body of work that weaves threads of Irish mythos and historic aesthetic with the vision of the artform’s masters.

Tenet (Warner Bros)

The latest brain-bender from director Christopher Nolan was hailed as a potential saviour for cinemas amid the wrack and ruin caused by the pandemic, and it certainly did blockbuster business. As uncertainty threatens to change the way we view mainstream cinema in 2021, though, Tenet’s cerebral action may well be tied into the whole tumult in the memory of the public.

Bill and Ted Face the Music (United Artists)

In a year where legacy media has played it safe to help fans and consumers with digesting the world around them, the reunion of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as middle-aged ex-dudebros Bill & Ted was a critical darling, paring simple good-natured comedy with Peter Pan-syndrome context for the dynamic duo’s reverence for classic rock.

Borat signs copies of his new books Touristic Guidings to Minor Nation of U.S. and A, and Touristic Guidings to Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan at the Borders Bookstore in Westwood Village, Los Angeles.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (Amazon Studios)

If the concept of Sacha Baron Cohen reprising the role of roving reporter Borat seems like a boorish and crass move in 2020, it can only be a reflection on the circumstances in which America found itself. Among traumatic national shifts in matters social, economic and political, Borat’s own place as a crude stereotype ends up as a mirror of sorts for his surroundings in some set-pieces.

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix)

Kerrywoman Jessie Buckley is at the centre of writer/director Charlie Kaufman’s adaptation of Iain Reid’s horror novel, a Lynchian psychodrama set in rural America. Alongside a standout supporting cast, including Jesse Plemons and Toni Collette, it’s been one of the breakout film successes of the Netflix year, and a staple of the service’s gradual expansion into cinemas.

The Boys in the Band (Netflix)

It was a pioneering LGBT* play, with a legacy and influence never seen by many of its actors, who struggled with their sexuality in the 1960s, before the onset of the Aids epidemic. A weighty baton for an all-gay cast to run with, then, borne respectfully in this Netflix adaptation of the play’s 50th anniversary Broadway production.

A still from the Finding Jack Charlton documentary

Finding Jack Charlton (Noah Media)

An affecting documentary that pairs the story of late former Ireland soccer manager Jack Charlton’s struggle with dementia with testimonies from central figures to his life and career, interspersed with archival footage from his sporting exploits. A humanising look at a man whose time at the helm of the national team led Ireland to the World Cup twice, a turning point for the country in the early nineties.

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane McGowan (Magnolia Pictures)

Shane MacGowan and The Pogues chased up Irish folk music’s revival with a swift kick of punk-rock, bringing this concoction to the world stage in a whirl of chaos, empathy and poetry, speaking to the emigrant experience in the process. Director Julien Temple and a procession of interviewees attempt to bottle lightning in a documentary that examines McGowan’s life, times, tortures and music.

Louis Talpe in The Racer, which will opened the digital version of Cork Film Festival.

The Racer (Independent)

The first gala premiere of a Cork Film Festival to happen online in its history, The Racer came in for a warm reception from lockdown audiences. Set on the infamous Irish leg of the 1998 Tour de France, it’s a tale of temptation and ambition, with Louis Talpe taking the role of Dom, a ‘domestique’ rider wrestling with humility, envy, and desire to break rank and sprint past his team’s stars.

Caveat (Independent)

Filmed in West Cork, and starring a cast of actors and creatives based in Cork city and county, the debut full-length of horror director Damian McCarthy was a natural fit for the opening this year’s IndieCork festival. A taut psychological thriller, the film made an impact on the sole day the festival’s in-person screenings were going concerns, just before lockdown.